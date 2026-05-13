Prime

Tanzania bets on Artificial Intelligence to strengthen disaster management systems

Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities, Dr Jim Yonazi. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Zimbabwe. Tanzania has announced an ambitious plan to deepen the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in strengthening the country’s disaster management systems as part of wider efforts to improve early warning mechanisms and reduce the impact of natural and human-made disasters.

Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities, Dr Jim Yonazi, said the adoption of AI technology will enhance the country’s ability to process and monitor disaster-related information in real time, enabling authorities to make faster and more accurate decisions during emergencies.

Dr Yonazi reaffirmed the commitment during a preparatory meeting for the Sixth Ordinary Session of the Committee of Ministers Responsible for Disaster Risk Management in member states of the Southern African Development Community held on May 11, 2026 in Masvingo.

Related

He said AI-powered systems would improve the analysis of disaster reports and strengthen the government’s capacity to predict risks and respond swiftly to crises before they escalate.

“The use of Artificial Intelligence technology will enable rapid analysis of information, prediction of potential risks and support early response measures in addressing disasters,” he said.

He noted that Tanzania is placing greater emphasis on scientific research, effective application of AI, data-sharing partnerships and knowledge management systems as part of efforts to modernise disaster supervision and response mechanisms nationwide.

According to Dr Yonazi, Tanzania has continued to distinguish itself within Southern Africa through its effective coordination and management of disasters, including prevention, mitigation, preparedness and recovery initiatives.

He attributed part of the country’s success to the existence of a 24-hour Disaster Trend Monitoring and Early Warning Centre, which continuously receives, tracks and analyses disaster-related information in real time.

“The Disaster Operations Centre has become a critical support system because it has simplified access to early warning information, real-time data analysis, recovery planning and public awareness on disaster preparedness and response,” he said.

According to him, Tanzania’s growing embrace of AI reflects a broader continental push to integrate emerging technologies into governance and public safety systems as governments seek smarter and faster solutions to climate-related and other recurring disasters.

Latest

  1. Simba seek to keep pressure on Yanga as they face Mashujaa FC test

  2. Ghana to evacuate 300 citizens from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

  3. Subaru, IST dominate as vehicle imports hit Sh352 billion in Q1 of 2026

  4. Cooking gas prices jump as fuel costs squeeze Tanzanian households

  5. Cybersecurity and Online Privacy: Navigating Tanzania's Digital Future

  6. Green financing strategy seeks to help farmers tackle climate change

In the headlines

View All