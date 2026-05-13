Tanzania bets on Artificial Intelligence to strengthen disaster management systems

Zimbabwe. Tanzania has announced an ambitious plan to deepen the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in strengthening the country’s disaster management systems as part of wider efforts to improve early warning mechanisms and reduce the impact of natural and human-made disasters.

Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities, Dr Jim Yonazi, said the adoption of AI technology will enhance the country’s ability to process and monitor disaster-related information in real time, enabling authorities to make faster and more accurate decisions during emergencies.

Dr Yonazi reaffirmed the commitment during a preparatory meeting for the Sixth Ordinary Session of the Committee of Ministers Responsible for Disaster Risk Management in member states of the Southern African Development Community held on May 11, 2026 in Masvingo.

He said AI-powered systems would improve the analysis of disaster reports and strengthen the government’s capacity to predict risks and respond swiftly to crises before they escalate.

“The use of Artificial Intelligence technology will enable rapid analysis of information, prediction of potential risks and support early response measures in addressing disasters,” he said.

He noted that Tanzania is placing greater emphasis on scientific research, effective application of AI, data-sharing partnerships and knowledge management systems as part of efforts to modernise disaster supervision and response mechanisms nationwide.

According to Dr Yonazi, Tanzania has continued to distinguish itself within Southern Africa through its effective coordination and management of disasters, including prevention, mitigation, preparedness and recovery initiatives.

He attributed part of the country’s success to the existence of a 24-hour Disaster Trend Monitoring and Early Warning Centre, which continuously receives, tracks and analyses disaster-related information in real time.

“The Disaster Operations Centre has become a critical support system because it has simplified access to early warning information, real-time data analysis, recovery planning and public awareness on disaster preparedness and response,” he said.