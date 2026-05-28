Uganda’s Museveni retains wife in newly announced Cabinet

Kampala. Ugandan President Museveni has unveiled a sweeping reshuffle of Uganda’s executive, naming a new 2026-2031 Cabinet that introduces major changes across key ministries while retaining his wife, Janet as minister for Education, Vice President Jessica Alupo and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

In a statement issued under Articles 108 and related provisions of the 1995 Constitution, Museveni on Tuesday night announced appointments covering Cabinet ministers, ministers of state and senior presidential advisers.

At the top leadership level, Alupo remains Vice President while Nabbanja retains her role as Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Foreign Affairs has been handed to Uganda's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Adonia Ayebare, replacing the previous ministerial structure in the docket.

In a series of high-profile changes, Dr Chris Baryomunsi moves to head the Ministry of Health from the Ministry of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance, while Dr Jane Ruth Aceng shifts from Health to the Gender, Labour and Social Development ministry.

Veteran finance minister Matia Kasaija was dropped from Cabinet, marking one of the most notable exits in the reshuffle, while Balaam Barugahara moves from Youth and Children Affairs to Local Government. Gen Katumba Wamala replaces Wilson Muruli Mukasa as Minister of Public Service, while Sanjay Tanna takes over the Trade, Industry and Cooperatives docket.

NRM/A veteran Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire shifts from Internal Affairs to Water and Environment, and Fred Byamukama takes charge of Works and Transport.

Among new entrants at ministerial level are Kiboga politician Desire Muhooza (Agriculture), islander Robert Ndugwa Migadde (Fisheries), Kisoro's Grace Kifeza Ngabirano (Defence and Veterans Affairs), Magode Ikuya (East African Affairs) and Phyllis Chemutai, who takes over Primary Education.

In the Finance ministry, Cissy Mulondo becomes Minister of State for General Duties, Amina Mukalazi handles Privatization and Investment, while Shartsi Kutesa Musherure, daughter of ex-minister Sam Kutesa, is assigned Micro-Finance. In Foreign Affairs, Calvin Echodu joins as Minister of State for International Affairs, while Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo moves to Regional Affairs.

In Gender, Labour and Social Development, ex-Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi’s wife Jacqueline Mbabazi takes Elderly Affairs, while Simon Mulongo, Joyce Acan Okeny and Lakisa Mercy Faith assume portfolios in employment, disability and youth affairs respectively.

At Internal Affairs, academic Lawrence Muganga joins as Minister of State, while controversial MP Justine Nameere is appointed Minister of State for Local Government and Susan Nakawuki Nsambu enters the Tourism docket.

Other notable movements include Gen Kahinda Otafiire’s reassignment, the retention of several long-serving ministers in strategic dockets, and a wider reconfiguration of state ministries across key sectors. (NMG)

Generally, the reshuffle introduces several younger entrants into government, including wealthy NRM national vice chairman for Western Uganda Jonard Asiimwe, Buvuma Island MP Migadde, Nameere, Victoria University VC Muganga and Susan Nakawuki Nsambu, signalling a mix of continuity and controlled renewal.

Museveni also named senior presidential advisers including Hamson Obua, Ruth Nankabirwa, Francis Mwebesa and Evelyn Anite, while Kenneth Omona was transferred to the diplomatic service as an ambassador.

The announcement comes as Uganda’s 12th Parliament begins its legislative cycle, with government expected to prioritise wealth creation, infrastructure development and service delivery.

According to Museveni, every parish and ward in Uganda currently has at least Shs800 million under the Parish Development Model (PDM), made up of Shs500 million in fresh government allocations and Shs300 million expected to have revolved back into communities since the programme was rolled out more than three years ago.

“If you say you are a leader… MP, minister of NRM; the opposition I can’t control them. They can do their own things. But NRM ones should go to the parishes and ask where’s the USh800m?” he said.

The president on Tuesday warned ministers that failure to monitor the programmes could cost them their positions.