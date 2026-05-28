Zanzibar disburses Sh47 billion in compensation to project-affected citizens

Unguja. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) said 3,682 citizens have been paid compensation totalling Sh47 billion across 44 areas in Unguja and Pemba after surrendering land to pave the way for ongoing infrastructure development projects.

The statement was made on Thursday, May 28, 2026, by the Minister for Works and Transport, Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed, while concluding debate on his ministry’s budget estimates in the House of Representatives in Unguja, Zanzibar.

Dr Khalid was responding to concerns raised by members of the House during budget discussions on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, when some lawmakers questioned delays in compensation payments to affected residents.

Wawi Representative, Mr Bakar Hamad Bakar, said some residents were still claiming compensation linked to the Pemba Airport project.

“While some individuals were compensated in the first phase, other affected areas were excluded from the current exercise, and government restrictions had prevented residents from further developing their land,” said the lawmaker.

He added that some citizens had become hesitant to continue building houses after the government valuates their properties and called for clarity on compensation arrangements for expanded project areas.

Other lawmakers said some farmers whose crops had been destroyed had not yet received compensation.

In response, Dr Mohamed said no eligible citizen would be denied compensation, stressing that the government was handling the process with due care.

“3,682 citizens had already been paid, with more than Sh47 billion disbursed across 44 areas in Unguja and Pemba,” he said.

Dr Mohamed added that the government was continuing to process payments for all eligible individuals in areas affected by road development projects.