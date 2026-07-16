Uganda to discharge last Ebola patient, spokesperson says

Kampala. Uganda is due to discharge its last Ebola patient on Thursday, triggering a 42-day countdown that ​could see the country declared free of the ‌virus, a spokesperson for the government said.

The wider outbreak, which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a public health emergency in the Democratic Republic ​of Congo (DRC) in May, has caused 2,011 confirmed cases ​of infection and 754 confirmed deaths in the ⁠DRC as of Wednesday, according to data from the ​government.

An online Ugandan health ministry portal on Thursday showed the ​number of recoveries stood at 17, with one current admission in an isolation unit and two deaths. It said five cases were ​locally acquired and 15 were imported.

All cases are linked ​to the rare Bundibugyo strain and the WHO has said it is ‌the ⁠third-worst outbreak on record.

Alan Kasujja, a Ugandan government spokesperson, said in a post on X late on Wednesday that a patient would be released from an isolation unit at ​the Mulago ​National Referral ⁠Hospital, located in the country's capital, on Thursday morning.

Kasujja said the patient's discharge would start ​the clock on the World Health Organization's ​required ⁠waiting period before an outbreak can be declared to be finished.