Lugalo to host 150 golfers in Vodacom Corporate Masters

Dar es Salaam. A total of 150 golfers from Tanzania and neighbouring countries are expected to compete in the Vodacom Corporate Masters Golf Tournament on August 1 at the TPDF Lugalo Golf Club, with organisers promising a blend of competitive sport and high-level business networking.

The one-day tournament, sponsored by Vodacom Tanzania PLC in partnership with Oakwood Holdings Limited, will bring together men, women and junior golfers from various clubs across the region. The competition will be played over 18 holes under the stroke play format.

Now in its third year under Vodacom's sponsorship, the Corporate Masters has grown into one of the country's leading corporate golf events, providing a platform for business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals to build partnerships while promoting the game of golf.

Speaking during the tournament's launch in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Vodacom Tanzania PLC Head of Marketing and Enablement for Vodacom Business, Joseph Sayi, said the company remains committed to using sport as a platform to strengthen relationships with customers and stakeholders.

"At Vodacom, we believe sustainable business growth is built on strong and meaningful relationships. The Corporate Masters Golf Tournament is more than a sporting event; it is a platform that brings together decision-makers, innovators and business leaders to connect, exchange ideas and explore opportunities that contribute to Tanzania's digital transformation agenda," said Sayi.

He said the event reflects Vodacom Business' commitment to supporting organisations with reliable technology solutions while creating opportunities for networking and collaboration across different industries.

According to Sayi, participants will also have an opportunity to interact with Vodacom's leadership team and learn about the company's latest digital products and services designed to help businesses improve efficiency and remain competitive in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

During the tournament, Vodacom Business will showcase a range of solutions, including cloud services, cybersecurity, digital connectivity and business technology products tailored to meet the changing needs of corporate clients.

Corporate Masters chairman Ken Kariuki described the event as one of the country's premier corporate engagement platforms, noting that it continues to create value for participating companies through networking, customer engagement and increased brand visibility.

He said the tournament has become an important meeting point for business executives seeking new partnerships while supporting the growth of golf in Tanzania.

Besides the competition for the Corporate Masters 2026 Trophy, the event will feature 10 corporate teams, a corporate village, exhibitions, entertainment, vintage displays and a dedicated children's corner to create a family-friendly atmosphere.