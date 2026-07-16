Simba part ways with seven players ahead of new season

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC have continued reshaping their squad ahead of the 2026/27 season after confirming the departure of seven players as the club prepares for domestic and continental assignments.

The Msimbazi Street giants announced that Chamou Karaboue, Naby Camara, Edwin Balua, Joshua Mutale, Awesu Awesu, Omari Omari and Moussa Camara will not be part of the squad for the new campaign.

The departures mark another phase of Simba's rebuilding process as the club seeks to strengthen its squad following an eventful 2025/26 season, in which they finished second in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League and reached the CAF Confederation Cup final.

Among the notable exits is Zambian forward Joshua Mutale, who joined Simba with high expectations but struggled to establish himself as a regular starter and later loaned. Defender Chamou Karaboue and goalkeeper Moussa Camara have also left after limited involvement during the previous campaign.

Guinean midfielders Naby Camara, Edwin Balua, Awesu Awesu and striker Omari Omari are the other footballers released as Simba make room for new arrivals ahead of the season.

The latest departures come just days after the club confirmed it had retained attacking midfielder Anicet Oura, dismissing speculation linking the Ivorian star with a move abroad. Simba Information Officer Ahmed Ally recently said the club had not received any official offer for the player, underlining its intention to keep the core of the squad intact.

Simba have already been active in the transfer market as they seek to assemble a team capable of challenging for the Mainland Premier League title and making another strong run in continental football.

The club will also compete in the CECAFA Kagame Cup later this month before turning their attention to the new league season and the CAF inter-club competitions.

More arrivals are expected at the Msimbazi-based club as the technical bench continues to fine-tune the squad. The management is aiming to build a balanced team with the depth and quality needed to compete on multiple fronts.