Tiseza targets Finland’s capital, technology for Tanzania’s strategic projects

Dar es Salaam. The government is stepping up efforts to attract investment from Finland and other European markets, with the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (Tiseza) presenting projects in mining, manufacturing, agriculture, energy, infrastructure and the digital economy to potential investors.

The move is part of an investment promotion mission in Finland aimed at connecting Tanzanian projects with capital, technology and expertise while strengthening links between local businesses and European investors.

Speaking in Helsinki on September 29, 2026, Deputy Minister in the President’s Office (Planning and Investment), Dr Pius Chaya, invited Finnish and other European investors to consider Tanzania, saying the government was improving the business environment and strengthening the private sector’s contribution to economic growth.

“Tanzania has opportunities across agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, mining and mineral value addition, energy, infrastructure, tourism, ICT and the digital economy,” he said.

Dr Chaya said the opportunities were aligned with the National Development Vision 2050, which seeks to build a competitive, inclusive and sustainable economy through higher productivity, private investment, technology and innovation.

Tiseza director general Gilead Teri presented a portfolio of projects, highlighting areas where investors can provide capital, technology and expertise to expand production and local value addition.

In the mining sector, Tiseza highlighted the Epanko Graphite, Kabanga Nickel, Southern Rukwa Helium and Panda Hill Niobium projects.

The authority also presented the Buzwagi Special Economic Zone, a former gold mining area being developed into a special economic zone focusing on mineral processing and value addition.

“Buzwagi provides an opportunity to utilise existing infrastructure while attracting new investment into mineral processing and other industrial activities,” said Tiseza director general Gilead Teri.

Tiseza also presented opportunities in the digital economy, including data centres, telecommunications infrastructure, submarine cables, broadband services, digital systems and technology manufacturing.

Tiseza director general Gilead Teri said Finnish technology companies could participate through direct investment, joint ventures, technology transfer and partnerships with Tanzanian companies.

The authority is also seeking to strengthen its role as a facilitator for investors establishing projects in Tanzania through its One Stop Facilitation Centre, which coordinates services and links investors with relevant government institutions.

“We want to make the investment journey easier, from identifying opportunities and establishing contacts to supporting investors through project implementation,” he said.

The authority said the mission was intended to generate continued engagement with investors beyond presentations and meetings, including project development and investment decisions.

Finnish financial institutions, including Finnvera and Finnfund, have also been identified as potential partners in financing projects involving Finnish and Tanzanian companies.

Finland’s Political Secretary, Pasi Rajala, said Tanzania and Finland had maintained relations for nearly six decades, with cooperation expanding from development assistance to wider economic engagement.

“Our cooperation is developing into new areas, including digitalisation and mining,” he said.

Critical minerals are another potential area of cooperation as European industries seek reliable supplies of minerals used in manufacturing and emerging technologies.

The mission is part of activities leading to the Tanzania-European Union Business and Investment Forum, as Tanzania continues investment promotion engagements in European markets.