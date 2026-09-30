Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife die in helicopter crash

Tiseza targets Finland’s capital, technology for Tanzania’s strategic projects

By  Gadiosa Lamtey

Business Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

Also Read

Latest

  1. Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife die in helicopter crash

  2. Tanzanian couple held in Kenya over alleged bus passenger drugging, theft syndicate

  3. Former Finance ministry employees get fresh chance in 30-year legal battle

  4. Africa, drawn to scale: Why a map vote matters more than it looks

  5. Iringa takes nutrition services closer to families as stunting challenge persists

In the headlines

View All