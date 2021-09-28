NIT signs pact on buildings at key airports

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The National Institute of Transport (NIT) and TRES Consult (T) Limited have inked an agreement that wills see the latter conducting an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the former’s proposed construction of key buildings at two international airports.

The proposed Centre of Excellence in Aviation and Transport Operations buildings and facilities will be built at Dar es Salaam’s Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) and Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).

The World Bank is financing the project under the East Africa Skills for Transformation and Regional Integration Project (EASTRIP).

The goal is to increase access and improve the quality of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs in selected centres to support regional economic corridors.

The signing seeks to ensure that the project execution was in compliant with all key stakeholders, including the government through National Environmental Management Council (Nemc) and the World Bank.

NIT Rector Prof Zacharia Mganilwa exuded confidence that TRES Consult (T) Limited would undertake the assignment up to their satisfaction.

NIT Deputy Rector (Academic, Research and Consultancy), Dr Prosper Mgaya shared similar sentiments.

“We confidently believe that TRES Consult (T) Limited will complete the work given on time so as to pave the way for other activities under the project to continue as planned.”

According to the centre manager for the Centre of Excellence in Aviation and Transport Operations (CoEATO)’s at NIT, Mr Abubakar Noor a total of four buildings would be constructed whereby one will be at JNIA while three will be at KIA.

The buildings, which will include aircraft hangars, will give good experience training to students undertaking aircraft engineering courses.

TRES Consult (T) Limited Managing Director Bashiru Abdul promised to undertake the work diligently and accordingly with the agreement that we have signed here.