Burial dispute over Mwanza fisherman reaches court

Mwanza. A dispute over the burial of 54-year-old Wambura Mambya has reached court, with the parties involved appearing close to reaching an agreement on who will take responsibility for the funeral arrangements.

Civil Case No. 19355 of 2026, filed by Elizabeth Nyakao, the deceased's first wife, against John Mambya, was heard on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 before Nyamagana District Court Senior Resident Magistrate Chrescencia Mushi.

The hearing had initially been scheduled to begin at 11am. However, while the first wife's legal team entered the courtroom, the deceased's relatives remained outside, saying they were unfamiliar with court procedures and did not know which courtroom to enter.

As a result of the relatives' absence when the case was called, the court adjourned the matter to July 30, 2026.

Following the adjournment, the relatives met their lawyer and explained that they had missed the hearing because they were unfamiliar with court procedures. They asked to be given an opportunity to present their case, prompting lawyers for both sides to begin negotiations, which were at times tense, in an effort to reach an amicable settlement.

During the discussions, the deceased's relatives said they were prepared to allow the body to be taken to the first wife before being buried in the family's village, or alternatively hand it over to her to conduct the burial.

They also said they had no claim to the deceased's property and were willing to leave it to the first wife.

The deceased's second wife did not appear in court. It was claimed that she had left the matter to her relatives to follow the proceedings on her behalf.

Lawyer Demetrius Mtete said disputes of this nature are often resolved through negotiations between the parties.

"Cases like these usually require mutual agreement between the parties to ensure fairness and avoid further conflict," he said.

The parties later reached a preliminary agreement that the deceased would be buried by his family in accordance with their customs and traditions.

The case is expected to resume at 12 noon on Wednesday for the agreement to be formally presented before the court.

Speaking after the discussions, Ms Nyakao said she was satisfied with the agreement.

"I have forgiven them, and I am satisfied with the agreement we have reached," she said.

Some of the deceased's relatives, who requested anonymity, said they had agreed to follow Kurya customs, under which burial is conducted by the deceased's family.