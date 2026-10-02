Corders retrial in ultrasound machine theft case

Arusha. The High Court’s Tanga Sub-Registry has quashed a 10-year prison sentence imposed on Erasto Fwimi over the theft of an ultrasound machine worth Sh28 million from Barofe Health Centre in Lushoto, ordering a retrial.

The court found that the Lushoto District Court had violated the law when it amended the charges against Mr Fwimi without reading and explaining the new charges to him or giving him an opportunity to plead to them.

The ruling was delivered on September 29, 2026, by Judge Happiness Ndesamburo while hearing an appeal filed by Mr Fwimi challenging his conviction and sentence.

Mr Fwimi and Abdallah Said had initially faced two charges arising from an incident on September 2, 2025, in Mbelei Village, Lushoto District. The prosecution alleged that the two broke into Barofe Health Centre and stole a Toshiba Xario 100 ultrasound machine valued at Sh28 million.

The two were arrested on September 6, 2025, in Makuyuni Village, Korogwe District, where police allegedly recovered the ultrasound machine and a motorcycle.

During the trial, the prosecution called seven witnesses and produced six exhibits, while Mr Fwimi relied on his sworn evidence.

The Lushoto District Court convicted both men and sentenced each to five years in prison on each of the two charges.

Mr Fwimi subsequently filed an appeal on three grounds, arguing that the district court erred by proceeding with the case after ordering an amendment of the charge without giving him an opportunity to be heard.

He also challenged the validity of the proceedings, citing discrepancies in the court record, and argued that the trial court had failed to properly analyse and evaluate the evidence, resulting in an erroneous conviction.

In its ruling, the High Court said the district court had failed to comply with legal requirements after amending the charge on December 2, 2025.

The court found that the amended charge was neither read nor explained to Mr Fwimi, and he was not given an opportunity to plead to it, contrary to Section 251 of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA).

“Failure to read the amended charge to the accused and failure to give both parties an opportunity to recall witnesses already heard was not merely an irregularity in procedure,” the court said.

“It caused prejudice to both the accused and the prosecution and rendered the proceedings following the amendment fundamentally defective.”

The court said the failure to read and explain the amended charge also denied Mr Fwimi an opportunity to formally respond to it and prepare his defence.

“This meant that the accused could not properly defend himself against a charge whose particulars had not been formally presented to him. Proceeding in such circumstances would be tantamount to convicting an accused person without giving him a hearing,” the court said.

Consequently, the High Court quashed the proceedings from December 2, 2025, when the charge was amended, through to the conviction. It also set aside Mr Fwimi’s conviction and sentence.

The court ordered that the case be heard afresh before another magistrate with jurisdiction at the Lushoto District Court. The retrial must begin with the amended charge being read and explained to Mr Fwimi, who must then be given an opportunity to plead to it.

The High Court further ordered that Mr Fwimi remain in custody pending his appearance before the Lushoto District Court for the retrial.