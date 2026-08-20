Lawyer Peter Madeleka charged with contempt of court

Dar es Salaam. High Court advocate Peter Madeleka has been charged with five counts of contempt of court at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court.

Mr Madeleka appeared before Kisutu Resident Magistrate-in-Charge Hassan Makube on Thursday, August 20, 2026, where Senior State Attorney Clemence Kato, assisted by Mosei Kaima and Veronica Chacha, charged him in a criminal case.

He is represented by advocate Maduhu William.

The prosecution alleges that Mr Madeleka committed the offences while acting as defence counsel in Economic and Organised Crime Case No. 4521 of 2026, involving the Republic against Wendy Ishengoma and four others, which was pending before the High Court’s Economic and Organised Crime Division.

In the first count, the prosecution alleges that on July 27, 2026, at Mawasiliano in Ubungo District, Mr Madeleka made or published statements on social media and various media platforms, including Jambo TV, concerning the case.

The prosecution said the statements amounted to contempt of an order issued by the judge hearing the case on the same day.

In the second count, Mr Madeleka is accused of making and publishing similar statements on July 28, 2026, while the case was still before the High Court.

The third count relates to alleged statements made and published on August 7, 2026, in Mikocheni, Kinondoni District, concerning the same case.

According to the prosecution, the statements were made despite the July 27 court order and amounted to disrespect for the court.

In the fourth count, Mr Madeleka is accused of publishing a statement allegedly misrepresenting proceedings in the case.

The prosecution cited a statement attributed to him claiming that state attorneys had asked for exhibits tendered in court to be kept at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The prosecution alleges that Mr Madeleka knew the statement was false.

The fifth count relates to alleged statements made and published on August 13, 2026, in Ubungo District concerning proceedings in the Economic and Organised Crime Division.

The prosecution again alleged that the statements breached the court order issued on July 27.

Mr Madeleka denied all five charges.

The prosecution told the court that investigations had been completed and requested another date for the accused to be supplied with the preliminary hearing requirements.

Mr Madeleka was granted bail after meeting conditions set by Magistrate Makube.

The court required him to have two sureties, each executing a Sh5 million bond.

The sureties were also required to provide identification letters from local government authorities or legally recognised institutions, as well as national identification documents.

He fulfilled the conditions and was released on bail.