Nigerian national jailed 28 years for drug trafficking in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The High Court for Economic Crimes and Corruption Offences Division has sentenced a Nigerian national, Mr David Kanayo Chukwu, to 28 years’ imprisonment after he admitted to participating in the trafficking of 268.50 kilogrammes of heroin.

Mr Chukwu, 28, was the first accused among three suspects in the case.

The verdict was delivered on January 22, 2026, by Magistrate Otaru Joachimu.

Related National Court declares Bakwata not supreme Muslim authority

In passing sentence, the court took into account the five years and nine months the convict had already spent in remand since his arrest in 2020.

Consequently, he will serve the remaining 22 years and three months to complete his sentence.

Meanwhile, the court acquitted the third accused, Mr Alistair Amon Mbele, after the prosecution failed to prove its case against him.

The ruling was made in Case Number DCEA/IR/06/2020 ECO 36/2020, involving Mr David Kanayo Chukwu (Nigerian), Mr Isso Lomward Lupembe (Tanzanian) and Mr Alistair Amon Mbele (Tanzanian).

The second accused, Mr Lupembe, is still facing trial after denying the charges against him. His case remains pending before the same court.

The court further directed that asset forfeiture proceedings related to the suspects’ properties be concluded within one year from the date of the judgement.

According to the prosecution, the three suspects were arrested in 2020 by officers from the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) in the Mbezi “Kibanda cha Mkaa” area. They were accused of trafficking 268.50 kilogrammes of heroin.