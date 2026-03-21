Police officer jailed two years for manslaughter

Iringa. The High Court in Iringa Sub-Registry has sentenced Police Sergeant Rogers Mmari (F.4987) of Ipogolo Police Station to two years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter.

The incident occurred on December 14, 2024, at Ipogolo Street, Iringa Municipality, where the accused allegedly beat the late Nashoni Kiyeyeu, 23, to death over allegations of phone theft.

The sentence was delivered Thursday, March 19, 2026, by Judge Angaza Mwipopo following consideration of evidence from both sides and being fully satisfied beyond doubt of the accused’s involvement in the incident.

Court evidence revealed that Sergeant Mmari received information from a citizen, Ms Beatrice Kimata, accusing the deceased of stealing her phone.

Following the report, the officer searched for the young man and, upon finding him, assaulted him, demanding the return of the allegedly stolen phone.

It was stated in court that the beating caused the deceased severe injuries, leading to unconsciousness.

He was initially taken to a private hospital for treatment before being transferred to Iringa Referral Regional Hospital, where he was confirmed dead due to the seriousness of his condition.

The court also found that despite the theft allegations, the accused had never filed a formal case against the deceased.

In his defence, Sergeant Mmari admitted hitting the deceased, explaining that he acted after the young man responded with defiance during questioning.

After hearing six prosecution witnesses and three defence witnesses, the court convicted him of involuntary manslaughter under sections 195 and 198 of the Penal Code and sentenced him to two years in prison.

According to the court, the deceased had multiple injuries on his body caused by a blunt object, including a head fracture that resulted in blood clotting in the upper right brain.

The court also noted that after the incident, the accused fled to Moshi to destroy evidence before being arrested and returned to Iringa for continuation of the case.

Additionally, circumstantial evidence presented in court showed that the deceased was last seen with the accused inside his Noah vehicle.

Meanwhile, defence lawyer Cleofas Mheluka requested the court to reduce the sentence from four years to two, arguing that the accused has a family with five children and faces health challenges, emphasising that the act was not intentional.

Following the verdict, the father of the late Nashoni Kiyeyeu, a resident of Ipogolo, said the family was dissatisfied with the decision, stating that the seriousness of the offence may have influenced the sentence.