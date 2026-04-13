Eala Speaker tasks Tanzania’s deputy minister over long-standing EAC challenges

Arusha. East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) Speaker Joseph Ntakirutimana has tasked Tanzania’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mr James Ole Millya, to address long-standing challenges facing the regional parliament at East African Community (EAC) Council of Ministers meetings, saying the issues have persisted for years.

He made the remarks on Monday, April 13, 2026, during a special sitting of the Fifth Assembly, after the deputy minister was sworn in at a session held at the EAC headquarters in Arusha and attended virtually.

“Honourable Ole Millya is not new to the Fifth Assembly. He previously served as a Member of Parliament here, later contested in the general election held last year and won, before being appointed Deputy Minister in the ministry responsible for EAC affairs. We believe you are familiar with the challenges we face, and in Council of Ministers meetings, you will work on them,” said Mr Ntakirutimana.

He said the Assembly was encouraged by Mr Ole Millya’s appointment and would offer him full support to enable him to discharge his duties as a member of the Council of Ministers, the EAC policy-making organ.

In his remarks after taking the oath of office, Mr Ole Millya said Tanzania, as a committed member of the EAC, would continue to play its role in advancing regional integration and achieving the bloc’s objectives.

He said, Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister, Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo (MP), strongly believes that cooperation among member states remains key to advancing EAC goals.

“You will recall that before assuming this position, I was a Member of this Assembly, where I was happy to work with you. I am pleased to return, and I promise to dedicate myself to ensuring we build a stronger Community. I recognise the importance of this special Assembly, and I will fulfil my duty to ensure Eala remains a strong organ in advancing the integration agenda,” said Mr Ole Millya.

He added that Eala operations depend on contributions from member states, noting that some recent sittings had not taken place due to financial constraints caused by delayed remittances from partner states to support EAC activities.

Meanwhile, Eala MP from South Sudan, Ayason Kennedy, urged the Assembly to address the difficult situation lawmakers are facing due to delayed salaries for six months, saying it was affecting their performance.

“We are aware that member states failing to contribute are hampering the work of the Assembly and the Community as a whole. Some MPs have taken bank loans expecting salaries to repay them, and as time passes without payment, interest continues to accumulate,” said Kennedy.