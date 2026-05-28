Zanzibar spends Sh1.6 billion on vaccines annually, attains 92pc coverage

Unguja. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) spends Sh1.6 billion annually on vaccines for preventable diseases and has achieved 92 percent vaccination coverage among targeted beneficiaries.

The vaccines include those for cervical cancer (HPV), tetanus and diphtheria (Td), hepatitis, pentavalent vaccine (Penta), Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), and rotavirus (Rota).

The details were disclosed on Thursday, May 28, 2026, by the Director of Prevention and Health Education at the Ministry of Health, Dr Salim Slim, during training on immunisation programmes.

He said the government continues to invest heavily in vaccination to strengthen child health and prevent vaccine-preventable diseases.

“The government allocates Sh1.6 billion every year solely for vaccine procurement because it understands the importance of this issue and has successfully vaccinated 92 percent of the targeted population,” said Dr Slim, without disclosing the exact number of those vaccinated.

Furthermore, he said four vaccines are administered to both boys and girls, while the cervical cancer vaccine is provided only to girls aged between nine and 14 years.

He said some children are required to receive vaccines more than once, but some parents fail to complete the schedule, a situation he warned could endanger children’s health.

Dr Slim said if all eligible children received vaccines, the number of cervical cancer patients seeking treatment at Ocean Road Cancer Institute would significantly decline.

He added that the government aims to eliminate cervical cancer in Zanzibar within the next 15 years.

He said authorities are continuing efforts to expand vaccine coverage among schoolchildren despite persistent misconceptions and negative perceptions surrounding immunisation.

“Those who remain unvaccinated need continued education to ensure everyone receives vaccines and Zanzibar remains safe,” he said.

He also highlighted challenges linked to family planning, noting that closely spaced births can make it difficult for mothers to provide adequate care and follow vaccination schedules for children.

“When a mother has very young children born close together, she struggles to give them proper attention, and even vaccination schedules are sometimes missed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Coordinator for Vaccine-Preventable Diseases under the National Immunisation Programme, Dr Ibrahim Juma Ibrahim, said vaccinated children are protected against diseases by more than 80 percent.