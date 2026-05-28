Tanzania's anti-graft body halts multi-billion-shilling land scam in Arusha

Arusha. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Arusha Region has stopped an illegal land transaction involving three plots valued at more than Sh3 billion, following the detection of irregularities linked to fraud and corruption risks in the ownership transfer process.

The development was announced on Thursday, May 28, 2026, by Arusha Regional PCCB Commander, Ms Zawadi Ngailo, while presenting the bureau’s performance report for the period of January to March 2026.

She said the operation was triggered by intelligence information and a detailed systems review that exposed loopholes in land allocation and transfer procedures in Levolosi Ward, Arusha City.

She said the affected properties include Plot No. 1 Block “D” and Plots No. 5 and 7 Block “F”, all located in Levolosi Ward, with the three parcels collectively valued at more than Sh3 billion.

“Our investigation revealed documents containing false information that were submitted to the Arusha City Council and the Office of the Assistant Commissioner for Lands,” said Ms Ngailo.

She said the forged documents were used to facilitate an unlawful transfer of ownership from rightful heirs to new buyers, in violation of official land administration procedures.

Investigations further showed that the properties had been significantly undervalued, with each plot estimated at Sh500 million instead of the actual market value of around Sh1 billion per plot.

Following the findings, PCCB worked with the Office of the Assistant Commissioner for Lands and Arusha City Council to reverse the transaction.

All three land titles were cancelled and restored to their original legal status, returning ownership to the rightful estate administrator.

Ms Ngailo said the intervention reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen land administration systems, which remain vulnerable to forgery, manipulation, and abuse of office.

In other developments, PCCB said it continued monitoring public investment projects in sectors including health, education, water, and roads.

During the reporting period, eight projects worth Sh3.62 billion were inspected to ensure quality and value for money.

The bureau also intensified public education campaigns on corruption prevention, reaching more than 17,000 people through seminars, community meetings, radio programmes, exhibitions, and anti-corruption clubs.

On enforcement, she said PCCB received 94 complaints during the quarter, with more than 70 percent related to corruption allegations.

A total of 18 cases were taken to court, with prosecutors winning 10 cases and recovering or safeguarding public funds worth more than Sh205 million.