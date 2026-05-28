Tanzania injects Sh1.3 billion into Lake Victoria cage fish farming targeting 120-tonne harvest

Musoma. The government has disbursed more than Sh1.3 billion to support over 40 youths in establishing cage fish farming projects in Lake Victoria within Musoma Municipality, Mara Region.

The funds form part of Sh9.8 billion allocated by the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries to facilitate more than 250 youths in setting up cage fish farming projects across four regions in the Lake Zone.

Speaking in Musoma on Thursday, May 28, 2026, during the funds handover, Build a Better Tomorrow (BBT) fisheries programme coordinator, Mr Peter Masumbuko, said the money was issued as soft loans aimed at addressing youth unemployment.

He said the funds had been used to procure equipment, including fish cages, security shelters, two boats for feeding fish, and subsistence support.

“The programme aims to increase youth participation in fisheries activities while boosting aquatic production to address economic and youth employment challenges,” he said.

He said the project is expected to produce 120 tonnes of fish within seven months, noting that one cage can accommodate 1,280 fish in a single production cycle.

A representative of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Samwel Mdachi, said the beneficiaries were among 500 youths trained under the Build a Better Tomorrow programme in the livestock and fisheries sectors during the 2024/25 financial year.

“These youths received various forms of training, and before receiving this capital, they prepared project proposals themselves, which enabled them to secure these soft loans,” he said.

He said the training also sought to change youths’ perceptions about formal employment by encouraging self-employment through the use of available national resources and opportunities.

Mr Mdachi added that the successful implementation of the cage fish farming programme would benefit the youths, communities, and the nation by improving development and economic growth.

Musoma District Commissioner, Mr Juma Chikoka, urged traditional fishermen not to interfere with areas designated for cage fish farming to ensure the investment delivers the intended results.

“The government wants to expand our economy through the fisheries sector, and we want everyone to move together, meaning both traditional fishermen and cage fish farmers. Therefore, I urge traditional fishermen not to conduct activities within 100 to 200 metres of the investment area,” he said.

He said the project is among government initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods, strengthening the economy, and creating employment opportunities, urging beneficiaries to ensure effective implementation.

Launching the programme, Mara Regional Commissioner, Colonel Evans Mtambi, urged beneficiaries to manage the project in line with modern fish farming standards to ensure it benefits the wider community.

He said the government remains committed to addressing challenges facing youths, including economic hardships, by identifying and implementing opportunities in sectors such as fisheries, agriculture, livestock, and mining, while urging youths to work hard to ensure the efforts achieve the intended results.

“Responsibly use social media platforms to identify opportunities instead of engaging in inappropriate online activities,” he said.

“Social media contains both good and bad content, and unfortunately, youths are the biggest victims of misuse. Therefore, ensure you use these platforms properly to access the opportunities the government continues to create for you,” added Colonel Mtambi.