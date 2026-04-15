Kenya launches TouristTap platform to boost digital payments in tourism sector

Nairobi. The Government of Kenya has launched a cashless payment platform aimed at improving revenue collection and digital transactions in the tourism sector.

The platform, known as TouristTap, was unveiled in Nairobi this week and is designed to streamline payments across tourism-related services.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the system will improve efficiency and support the country’s broader digital transformation agenda.

She said tourism remains a key contributor to Kenya’s economy, generating about KSh500 billion in 2025 and supporting nearly three million jobs.

Ms Miano said the platform addresses long-standing challenges linked to payment inefficiencies in the sector.

TouristTap will enable cashless transactions across airports, hotels, national parks, local markets and informal service providers, including transport operators and small vendors.

The system is intended to reduce reliance on cash and improve ease of payment for visitors.

Ms Miano said some businesses have previously lost customers due to limited payment options.

She said the initiative aligns with the government’s wider push to integrate digital systems across key economic sectors.

The platform has been developed by Craft Silicon and approved for use in major tourism destinations.

It operates in partnership with KCB Bank as the acquiring bank and Visa, through the CyberSource platform, to process transactions.

Users will be able to make payments using NFC-enabled devices, mobile numbers or till numbers and confirm transactions through a secure PIN.

Craft Silicon Group Chief Executive Officer Kamal Budhabhatti said the system will improve efficiency and transparency in tourism payments.

Visa East Africa General Manager Chad Pollock said digital payment systems are important for improving visitor experience and supporting sector growth.

KCB Bank representative Johnson Ondicho said the bank supports the infrastructure behind the platform as part of efforts to expand digital financial services.