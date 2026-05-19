Kenya transport strike over fuel price hikes suspended for one week

Nairobi. Kenya's government said on Tuesday that a public transport strike in protest against fuel price hikes triggered by the Iran war would be called off for a week, a day after four people were killed in protests across the country.
Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen told a televised press conference that the one-week strike suspension would allow for more talks between the government and transport operators.
Negotiations on Monday, the first day of the strike, failed to reach an agreement, despite the government agreeing to lower the diesel price.