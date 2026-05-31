‘Nipo Gado’ hitmaker ZAY B dies, set for burial today in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s music industry is mourning the loss of veteran Hip Hop and Bongo Flava artiste ZAY B, who died in the early hours of Sunday, May 31, 2026.

According to family members, the singer, whose real name was Zaynab Lipangile, had been battling stomach ulcers for some time before her death. She is expected to be laid to rest at her family home in Kinyerezi, Dar es Salaam, today.

The news has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with fellow artists and fans paying tribute to one of the pioneering female voices in Tanzania’s early Hip Hop and Bongo Flava scene.

Veteran rapper Juma Nature confirmed receiving news of her passing and described it as a major loss to the industry.

“It is true that I have received news of ZAY B’s death. It is very sad because she was among the artistes who fought to build our music industry at a time when everything was difficult. May God rest her soul in eternal peace,” he said.

ZAY B is best remembered for her hit song ‘Nipo Gado’ featuring Inspector Haroun, which became one of the most recognizable tracks of the early 2000s. The song later gained even wider popularity through a remix featuring Juma Nature. She also enjoyed success with songs such as ‘Monica’ and ‘Ananitesa’, the latter featuring Unique Dadaz, Odinali and Banana Zoro.

Beyond her hit singles, ZAY B released the album Mama Africa, which performed strongly in the market and helped establish her as one of the leading female artists of the first generation of Bongo Flava musicians.

Throughout her career, she earned widespread recognition for her lyrical ability and strong presence in Tanzania’s Hip Hop movement. She was also known for her artistic rivalry with fellow rapper Sister P, a competition that captured the attention of fans and contributed to the growth and visibility of Tanzanian Hip Hop during its formative years.

Although she became less active in the music industry in later years and made fewer public appearances, ZAY B’s legacy remains firmly intact.