Abigail, Bien, Joshua Baraka set to perform at the BAL! in Rwanda

East African stars Abigail Chams, Bien and Joshua Baraka are set to light up Kigali, Rwanda, with special performances during the 2026 Basketball Africa League playoffs and finals.

The BAL announced the artists as part of its halftime entertainment lineup for the games taking place at BK Arena in Kigali between May 17 and May 31. The performances are expected to blend basketball, African music and culture into one of the continent’s biggest sporting entertainment spectacles.

Kenyan hitmaker Bien was confirmed for a live halftime performance during the BAL playoffs, with the league teasing fans about the “unmatched energy” he will bring to Kigali.

Tanzanian singer Abigail Chams was also unveiled among the East African acts scheduled to perform during the tournament. Reports shared by regional entertainment platforms indicated that she will join Bien in representing East Africa on the BAL stage in Rwanda.

Ugandan breakout star Joshua Baraka has additionally been confirmed for a halftime show appearance on May 23, adding more excitement to the entertainment roster.

The 2026 BAL season marks the sixth edition of the league, with Kigali once again hosting the playoffs and finals under a long-term partnership between Rwanda and the BAL.