Apple Music names Tanzania’s Vanillah as Up Next artist in East Africa

Dar es Salaam. Apple Music has announced Tanzanian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Vanillah as the latest artist to be featured in its Up Next artist development programme in East Africa.

The Mwanza-raised performer, born Fanuel Phabian Peter and also known by the alias “Spana,” said the recognition marks an important milestone in his musical journey.

“I feel so happy to be part of Apple Music’s Up Next, because not everyone gets an opportunity like this. It is a wonderful thing, and it shows the growth and maturity of our work being able to reach every corner of the world,” said Vanillah.

He also promised fans fresh music and exciting content in the near future.

“To my fans: you can look forward to great new music with a unique flavour. Get ready, because you are going to receive content that you will truly enjoy,” he added.

Known for blending Bongo Flava with Afro-pop influences, Vanillah has been steadily reshaping the East African music landscape with his soulful sound and heartfelt storytelling.

Before stepping into the spotlight as a recording artist, Vanillah built a reputation behind the scenes as a songwriter and instrumentalist.

He contributed to several projects, including the hit song “Utu” by Tanzanian star Alikiba.

His breakthrough came after winning the Super Nyota competition in 2019, which paved the way for him to join Kings Music Records.

Since then, the talented vocalist and guitarist has continued to grow his fan base, earning recognition for his polished production, strong vocals and emotional depth.

As the newest Up Next artist in East Africa, Vanillah will be prominently featured across Apple Music’s Up Next playlist and related promotional platforms.