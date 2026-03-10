Apple Music names Tanzania’s Vanillah as Up Next artist in East Africa

The Mwanza-raised performer, born Fanuel Phabian Peter and also known by the alias “Spana,” said the recognition marks an important milestone in his musical journey
Dar es Salaam. Apple Music has announced Tanzanian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Vanillah as the latest artist to be featured in its Up Next artist development programme in East Africa.
The Mwanza-raised performer, born Fanuel Phabian Peter and also known by the alias “Spana,” said the recognition marks an important milestone in his musical journey.
“I feel so happy to be part of Apple Music’s Up Next, because not everyone gets an opportunity like this. It is a wonderful thing, and it shows the growth and maturity of our work being able to reach every corner of the world,” said Vanillah.