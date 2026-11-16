From training to ownership: The ladder that starts in a workshop

By Michelle Kilpin

Tanzania is building the skilled workforce that Vision 2050 will need, and young people are seizing the chance. Enrolment at the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) has risen from 69,347 students in 2023 to 116,468 in 2026, and in January, 65 new VETA colleges will open across the country.

As these young people take their places, the most useful thing the rest of us can do is help them see a skilled trade for what it truly is: the first step on a ladder that can take them as far as they are willing to climb.

The foundations for that ladder are being laid with real purpose. Secondary schools are piloting a vocational stream, known as Amali, ahead of a planned national rollout in 2028.

In February, the government launched the Training Institutions and Employers Partnership Programme, inviting businesses to help shape courses, host internships and offer apprenticeships. Skills now sit at the centre of the country’s plans for growth, and young people have routes open to them that did not exist a generation ago.

Consider where a VETA certificate can lead. The first step is work. A welder, electrician or mechanic with a recognised qualification has a skill that customers in every town and village will pay for. The second step is ownership.

A VETA tracer study of its graduates found that three in four were in work, and that more of them ran their own businesses than worked for someone else. The third step is employing others, as many skilled graduates go on to take on apprentices of their own.

For those who want to go further still, a VETA graduate can progress to higher technical qualifications, and even train as an instructor who teaches the next generation. With more than 800,000 young Tanzanians entering the job market every year, according to the Parliamentary Budget Committee, a ladder that leads from training to ownership is exactly what the country needs.

Agriculture shows how quickly the demand for those skills is growing. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the land worked by tractor in Tanzania more than doubled in four years, from 1.85 million hectares to 4.35 million hectares.

The National Agricultural Mechanisation Strategy, launched in February, plans a further 10,000 tractors and 1,000 mechanisation service centres. Each of those machines needs someone to operate it, service it and repair it.

In my work on partnerships between business and public institutions, I have seen the question shift. It is no longer only whether the machines are available, but whether the skills are there to keep them running when the season is at its busiest.

These opportunities belong to young women as much as to young men. A young woman who qualifies as a mechanic or an electrician earns a good living and shows every girl in her community that the workshop is open to her too.

The younger the women who take up technical trades, the further the benefits of these skills will reach into households across the country.

Tanzanians already hold the fundi in high regard. We call on them when the roof leaks, when the car will not start and when the water pump fails, and we know how much depends on their skill.

We can build on that respect by celebrating a VETA certificate as proudly as any other qualification, by inviting successful graduates into schools to speak about their careers, and by telling more of their stories in our newspapers and on our airwaves.

Employers have the most direct part to play, and I would propose a simple step. Every business that depends on Tanzanian farms should commit to sponsoring young agro mechanics in the districts it buys from, with training through VETA and placements on the farms that supply it. If the companies that buy our country’s harvests did this together, every major farming district could have skilled young technicians within a few years.

At Tanzania Breweries, a significant proportion of the raw materials we use are grown by Tanzanian farmers, and those farmers depend on machines that work. That is why we recently partnered with VETA to train 300 young people from low-income households in agro-mechanics over three years.