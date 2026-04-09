Bongo Flava artiste Matonya charged with rape in Mombasa

Mombasa. Popular Tanzanian Bongo Flava artiste Matonya, whose real name is Sefu Shabani Ramadhan, has been charged with rape before a court in Mombasa.

The artiste appeared on Thursday before a court in Shanzu, Mombasa County, where prosecutors alleged that on April 7, 2026, at Josy Joka Apartments in Nyali Sub-County, he intentionally and unlawfully penetrated a complainant identified in court documents as J.G. by use of force.

Matonya, known for hits like 'Vaileti', 'Anita' was charged with the offence contrary to Section 3(1)(a) as read with Section 3(3) of Kenya’s Sexual Offences Act. He also faces an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with an adult, with the court told he inappropriately touched the woman’s private parts without her consent.

The court granted the accused a bond of Sh10 million (Ksh500,000) with one Kenyan surety of a similar amount.

The prosecution opposed any attempt to grant cash bail, citing the accused’s status as a foreign national. Prosecutors asked the court to compel him to provide a Kenyan surety, deposit his passport, and restrict his movement.

“We pray that he provides a Kenyan surety, deposits his passport in court and that a red alert be issued to immigration authorities. He should not leave the country without permission of the court,” the prosecution submitted.

The defence, however, urged the court to consider lenient bond terms, including the option of cash bail, stating that the artiste was ready to comply with all conditions set by the court.

In its ruling, the court maintained the bond terms of Sh10 million (Kshs500,000) with a surety of a similar amount. It also ordered the accused to deposit his passport in court and barred him from leaving the court’s jurisdiction without prior permission.

A red alert was further issued to immigration authorities to prevent him from leaving the country without authorisation.

The court directed that witness statements be supplied to the defence ahead of the hearing.