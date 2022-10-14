Diamond Platnumz’s children accuse him of breaking the family

Dar es Salaam. Diamond Platnumz is in South Africa where he is visiting his children and ex-girlfriend Zari Hassan and the trip hasn’t been short of drama. This time around his two children Tiffah and Nillan called for a meeting to find out why their father broke up with their mother, leaving him stunned. Tiffah took charge of the family meeting and directly asked her father why he had broken up their family. Zari initially when Tiffah kicked off the session denied telling them so but finally came clean, but the children seemed to trust their father “So last night mama told me you broke up the family, huh?” the bold young girl said. Diamond seemed to have been taken aback by the question, and he posed it back to her. Zari then intervened while trying to defend herself.



“That was not what I was saying. You asked me a question and I answered,” the mother of five said. However, Nillan backed up his sister’s account of the conversation. “She said you were having a baby with another girl,” Tiffah added.

The two children seemed to side with Diamond, Zari then asked them whether they believed their father did not have other children, something they said wasn’t true.

“I told you papa had another girl and had another baby,” Zari finally came clean. However, the children seem keen on listening to their father’s take on the matter, with Tiffah pointing out that: “She (Zari) is now with another person.”

“Mama T is the one who broke up the family,” Nillan concluded, and his sister agreed.

Diamond then said they would be surprised when they grow up and learned the truth about what led to their separation.

“That was a music video, our family is still strong. It never broke up,” Diamond assured them.