Diamond puts Sh923m value on one performance

Diamond Platnumz could command as much as $350,000 (about Sh923 million) for a single performance in 2027, a figure that offers a glimpse into the growing commercial value of one of Africa’s biggest Bongo Flava stars.

The amount emerged in a video clip circulating on social media in which Diamond is heard discussing a potential performance fee with his manager, Kim Kyando.

In the conversation, the two appear to be negotiating a fee of between $300,000 and $350,000, with Diamond making it clear that the higher figure should apply if the show takes place in 2027.

““If it’s going to be in 2027, then it has to be $350,000.”,” Diamond is heard saying.

The reported figure translates to roughly Sh923 million, making it a striking price tag for an artist whose career has helped push Bongo Flava from a largely East African phenomenon into a major African music export.

The discussion also highlights the business behind Diamond’s performances, where the value of a show is no longer determined simply by the artist appearing on stage, but by the audience, brand power and commercial pull that comes with his name.

For promoters, paying such a fee would be only part of the financial commitment. Production, venue, security, promotion, travel and other event costs would add significantly to the overall budget.

Diamond’s reported demand comes as African music continues to become increasingly commercial, with top artists commanding bigger fees for concerts, festivals, corporate events and international appearances.

The exact promoter, venue and final terms of the proposed performance have not been publicly confirmed, and the circulating clip does not by itself establish that the $350,000 deal has been concluded.