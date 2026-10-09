Diamond puts Sh923m value on one performance

By  Ramadhani Ismail

Journalist

Mwananchi Communications Limited

What you need to know:

  • Diamond Platnumz could be taking home $350,000 for a 2027 show as his star power continues to command a premium.

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