East African film projects selected for Locarno Open Doors 2026

East Africa’s film industry has scored major international recognition after a Tanzanian-Kenyan co-production and a Ugandan feature project were selected for the prestigious Locarno Open Doors 2026 programme in Switzerland.
The Ones With the Tempered Flowers, directed by Tanzanian filmmaker Neema Ngelime and produced by Kenyan producer Ivy Kiru, is among six projects chosen for the Open Doors Projects programme.
The experimental documentary explores themes of womanhood and motherhood through a unique artistic lens.