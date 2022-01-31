Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies by suicide

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 reported dead, police says she jumped from an apartment situated in the heart of Manhattan in New York on Sunday Morning.

The New York City Police department said that Miss Kryst, who was also a practicing attorney and a correspondent for an entertainment news site dubbed ‘ExtraTV’, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family confirmed her death in a statement that, “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

The statement further reads, “Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra, but most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and a colleague, her impact will live on.”

Ms Kryst's instagram post several hours before her death was a picture of herself captioned ‘May this day bring you rest and peace.'

The company where Miss Kryst worked also said, “Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show. She was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends,” partly read the statement.