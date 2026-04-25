Freestyle fever grips Tanzania as rappers reclaim the mic

The resurgence of freestyle rap battles across social media is breathing new life into Tanzania’s hip-hop scene at a time when most globally recognised artists come from the Bongo Flava genre, including Diamond Platnumz, Alikiba, Rayvanny, Harmonize, Marioo and others.

Over the past two weeks, a surge of freestyle performances circulating online has transformed digital platforms into competitive arenas where rappers test their lyrical abilities live, often without prior preparation.

The trend has reignited debate among fans and industry stakeholders about lyrical authenticity and the true measure of rap artistry.

From Instagram reels to TikTok clips, short freestyle sessions are dominating timelines, with rappers using the moment to demonstrate spontaneity, wordplay and confidence on the microphone.

For many artists and observers, the trend signals a return to the roots of hip-hop—an art form historically built on lyrical battles and improvisation.

Among the most talked-about artists in the current wave is Mex Tz, popularly known as Mex Cortez, whose bold stance has drawn significant attention.

Responding to fans who have been pushing for a freestyle battle between him and fellow rapper Climax Bibo, Mex insisted that such a clash would only happen if a financial incentive was placed on the table.

“I treat this like a business. Put Sh20 million on the table and you will see what happens.

In the rap game right now, there is no one close to my level in Tanzania,” he said, presenting himself as one of the most sought-after freestyle rappers in the country.

While Mex Tz’s remarks added a commercial dimension to the conversation, Climax Bibo has taken a more purist stance, arguing that freestyle ability is the ultimate test of a rapper’s credibility.

Known among fans for his quick delivery and ability to connect verses instantly, Bibo has been openly challenging artists who rely heavily on written lyrics.

“Many people are just writers on paper, but give them a microphone right now and they start shaking. A real rapper must be able to say something meaningful at any moment,” he said in one of the widely circulated clips.

Another name dominating the conversation is Rapcha, often referred to by fans as the ‘King of 99’s.’ His freestyle over the instrumental of the hit song Finale by Kenyan artiste Bien, featuring Alikiba, also known as the ‘King of Bongo Flava,’ has attracted attention from both fans and fellow musicians.

The performance quickly spread across social media platforms, with some music enthusiasts even suggesting that the rapper deserved a spot on a potential remix of the track due to the strength of his lyrical arrangement.

“This is just the beginning. I wanted to remind people that this music still has flavour and good writing still matters. The Finale freestyle was just a warm-up to wake people up,” Rapcha said.

Elsewhere, rapper Young Lunya has used the momentum to stage what many fans describe as a lyrical comeback.

Through a series of freestyle recordings, he has attempted to revive the spirit of street rap—an approach that prioritises storytelling, wordplay and raw delivery over commercial production.

“I came back to remind people that hip-hop is still alive. This game doesn’t need decorated vocals; it needs real words and a flow that speaks to the streets,” he said.

The freestyle momentum has also opened space for emerging talents. Among the names frequently mentioned by hip-hop lovers is Wizzy MP, who is steadily building a reputation as one of the most promising freestyle rappers of the new generation.

Known for maintaining a steady lyrical flow even without written preparation, Wizzy MP believes freestyle is where a rapper truly earns respect.

“Royalty is not earned in the studio alone; it is earned in front of people. If you can rap for ten minutes straight without losing your message, that is where your respect begins,” he said.

Another rapper adding intensity to the conversation is Toxic Fuvu, whose confident and almost confrontational approach has stirred excitement among hip-hop fans.

His statements have been interpreted by many as an open challenge to both upcoming and established rappers.

“I don’t care who has the bigger name or who’s been in the game longer. Throw me on stage with anyone, day or night, and I’ll break them down. Freestyle isn’t preparation for me—it’s a weapon I carry 24 hours a day,” he said.

Toxic Fuvu added that anyone who believes they are dominant in the freestyle arena should be ready to face him.

“Anyone who thinks they are a giant in this game should step into the arena and see if they walk out with their reputation intact.”

While some rappers frame freestyle battles as a commercial opportunity, others approach them as a matter of artistic identity.

Among those taking that position is Cado Kitengo, who says freestyle represents more than just a competition for money.

For him, the battle is about protecting the ‘Freestyle Crown’ he believes he has earned through years of lyrical discipline.

“This is not about money first; it’s about who can actually do what I do. I’m here to defend my crown because I know there is no freestyler in this country who can stay on a lyrical line with the consistency and quality I bring,” he said.

He added: “I am ready to step into the arena with anyone to prove that this crown didn’t come by luck. It came through work and talent that no one else has.”

Beyond individual performances, the movement has also encouraged wider participation, even outside the hip-hop community.

Famous female comedians and content creators, Mama Chanja and Asmah Majed, have experimented with freestyle sessions, sparking discussion about the growing involvement of women in a space traditionally dominated by male rappers.

Other comedians joined the trend, with Masatu Ndaro showcasing his freestyle skills in a recent interview, while Leonardo Butindi delivered a playful joke freestyle.

Meanwhile, fans across social media cite Yedede, Stan Rhymes and Black MC as strong contenders, with many anticipating a large-scale freestyle battle soon.

Industry observers believe the current wave is more than just a temporary social media challenge. Instead, it reflects a deeper desire among rappers and fans to return to the core elements of hip-hop—competition, lyrical sharpness and authenticity.

Music analyst, Joowzey, who has been involved in organising freestyle battle initiatives, says the renewed interest shows that audiences are eager for unscripted performances.

“We want to see who can think quickly. Music has become too comfortable because everyone locks themselves in the studio and relies on vocal corrections. In freestyle, there is no auto-tune and no retakes—it’s just you and the microphone,” he said.

For years, critics have argued that Tanzania’s hip-hop scene has struggled to maintain mainstream visibility compared to Bongo Flava, which continues to produce artists who achieve international recognition.

However, the surge of freestyle battles appears to be shifting attention back to rap culture, particularly among younger audiences who actively engage with the performances online by sharing clips, debating lyrical strength and ranking their favourite punchlines.

Some stakeholders now believe the momentum could translate into larger events, including live freestyle competitions and dedicated hip-hop award platforms.

Hip-hop artist, promoter, and owner of Aznas Link, Azma Mponda, has predicted that 2026 could mark a defining year for the genre.