Consistency is what makes Coltide Luhwago tick in logistics

Dar es Salaam. In the world of insurance and risk management, where decisions can shape livelihoods and corporate reputations alike, firmness and fairness must walk hand in hand.

For Coltide Luhwago, a seasoned Claims Manager at Tanzania East Africa Gateway Terminal Limited, with more than 15 years of experience, that delicate balance has defined both her profession and her personal philosophy.

Her journey from a temporary operations clerk to a respected leader in claims and compliance is a testament to resilience, integrity and the belief that, as she puts it, “when you give your time, your knowledge and your support to others, you also gain growth for yourself.”

When Coltide joined her company in March 2007, she did so as a temporary operations clerk. At the time, she held only a higher secondary education qualification.

“Those early days as a period of quiet learning. “I was determined to observe, to listen and to understand how the organisation worked. Within a year, she secured permanent employment, yet she knew that job security alone was not enough,” she recall.

Recognising the importance of education, she enrolled at university and pursued a bachelor’s degree in Insurance and Risk Management between 2009 and 2012. Balancing work and studies demanded discipline, sacrifice and patience.

“There were evenings when I was exhausted, but I kept reminding myself that education would open doors,” she says. That decision proved pivotal. Armed with academic knowledge to complement her practical experience, new opportunities began to emerge,” she says.

In 2015, she moved into the Finance Department as a Claims Officer.

The role placed her at the centre of evaluating company liability, coordinating with legal teams and ensuring that both insurance and non-insurance claims were handled fairly.

By 2017, she was appointed Acting Claims Manager, and once again she returned to university, this time to pursue a master’s degree in Insurance and Actuarial Science, she believed she had to grow academically if she wanted to lead professionally.

Her commitment bore fruit in 2018 when she became a full Claims Manager. Today, Coltide oversees complex claims processes, nurtures strong client relationships and safeguards the company’s reputation.

According g her, leadership is rooted in responsibility. A claim is not just paperwork, it is someone’s loss, someone’s hardship, must treat it with care and honesty.

Over the years, certain experiences have shaped her professional journey. She has led complex investigations, especially those involving litigation and significant financial losses.

These cases required meticulous attention to detail and close collaboration with legal firms and finance teams. “Working across departments helped me see how risk and compliance are not obstacles to business, but foundations of it.

One of the turning points in her career was introducing claims automation within her organisation. By streamlining processes and improving accuracy, she reduced claims cycle times significantly.

“Technology did not replace people; it empowered us to work better and serve clients faster. The transformation strengthened both organisational performance and her confidence as a leader,” she says.

Claims management demands both firmness and empathy and believes empathy does not mean agreeing with every claimant. “Empathy means listening and explaining clearly, even when the outcome is not favourable,” she explains.

Coltide emphasises on consistent application of policies to ensure fairness adding that if one applies rules differently, it creates distrust. Consistency protects both the customer and the company.

Her leadership style is principled and transparent. She leads with clarity, setting expectations early and explaining decisions carefully. Within her team, she encourages compassion, active listening and continuous learning.

“A good leader equips her team with knowledge and confidence, not fear,” she says. In high-pressure situations, she models calm decision-making, believing that composure inspires confidence.

There are principles she refuses to compromise. Integrity stands above all. “Every claim must be handled honestly, with no shortcuts or favouritism,” she insists.

Fairness follows closely, requiring equal treatment regardless of the claimant’s status. Transparency in documentation ensures accountability, while respect remains essential even when claims must be denied. “You can say no with dignity,” she adds.

Coltide believes more women are needed in claims, compliance and risk management roles. She argues that women bring diverse perspectives and strengthen ethical decision-making.

“Women often balance risk with empathy, and that combination is powerful in these fields,” she says. Increasing representation, she believes, ensures that leadership reflects the diversity of the workforce and the clients served.

She admits that being a woman has sometimes influenced how her authority was perceived.

“There were moments when my expertise was questioned more than my male colleagues’,” she says calmly. Instead of reacting defensively, she relied on professionalism and results.

“I focused on doing my job well, communicating clearly and delivering outcomes. Respect followed.”

Maintaining integrity in high-stakes claims cases is a daily commitment. She adheres strictly to ethical standards and ensures decisions are evidence-based.

“Transparency builds trust. When people understand why a decision is made, they accept it more easily,” she says. Clear documentation and open communication protect both the claimant and the company.

Beyond her formal role, Coltide has mentored women within her organisation.

She provides guidance, advocates for their ideas and encourages them to take on challenging assignments. “Sometimes women doubt their readiness, so I remind them that growth happens outside comfort zones,” she says. By creating safe spaces for dialogue, she helps them build confidence and visibility.

Her company has introduced programmes to support women’s leadership, including training, networking and inclusive recruitment policies.

Flexible working arrangements have also helped women balance professional and personal responsibilities. “Policies matter, but real change comes when leaders actively support women’s progress,” she says.

To reduce claims cycle times while maintaining customer satisfaction, Coltide streamlined workflows, introduced technology and improved communication with stakeholders.

Proactive case management and early resolution of issues have shortened turnaround times. Yet she insists that efficiency must not overshadow empathy. “Clients must feel informed and respected throughout the process,” she says.

For women aspiring to enter insurance, compliance or risk management, her advice is practical. Build technical expertise, pursue continuous learning and seek mentors. “Confidence grows from knowledge and preparation,” she says.

Networking, she adds, opens doors and offers guidance through challenges. “Trust your voice and never underestimate your potential.”

Looking ahead, Coltide envisions stronger representation of women in corporate risk and decision-making spaces.

She advocates mentorship programmes, inclusive hiring and leadership development opportunities. “When women are present at decision-making tables, organisations become more balanced and resilient,” she says.

Her story reflects the spirit of “Give to Gain, Elevate Her Rise.” By investing in education, mentoring others and upholding fairness and transparency, she has shown that leadership is not about personal recognition alone. “When one woman rises, she must lift others with her,” she says with conviction.

From a temporary clerk to a trusted Claims Manager, Coltide journey is proof that persistence, integrity and generosity of spirit can transform both a career and a community.