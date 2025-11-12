George’s Kitchen, Zerobrainer0 nominated for 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian TikTok creators are once again making waves across the African digital landscape.

Fanuel Masamaki, popularly known as Zerobrainer0, and culinary influencer George Tumaini, alias George’s Kitchen, will represent Tanzania at the 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa, slated for December 6 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The two have received nominations in different categories, underscoring the diversity of their content and the influence they command on social media.

Zerobrainer0 is vying for Sport Creator of the Year, a title he won in 2024, while George is in the running for Food Creator of the Year.

Their strong online presence has had a notable impact, attracting thousands of followers who interact with their creative content daily.

George’s Kitchen has evolved into a favourite platform for food lovers, fusing culinary artistry with the celebration of Swahili culture and traditions.

George has grown his popularity through his distinctive cooking style.

He often dons a traditional kanga while preparing meals and has a signature habit of adding spices such as cardamom and cinnamon to water before tasting, an act that has fascinated many of his followers.

Speaking to The Citizen, George expressed his delight over the nomination.

“I become the second Tanzanian, and the first to create cooking content, to be nominated,” he said, visibly thrilled, adding initially felt unreal.

“After receiving the ticket, I realised this nomination was serious. My friends kept calling, asking, ‘Bro, are you okay?’ But it still didn’t sink in. Yet, that’s the reality,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zerobrainer0 has carved a niche in football entertainment, creating humorous, relatable, and often viral content that keeps fans coming back for more.

The TikTok Awards for Sub-Saharan Africa seek to recognise creators, artists, and trendsetters who have shaped social media feeds throughout the year.

With creators from across the region, the event promises a night filled with creativity, entertainment, and inspiration.

TikTok describes 2025 as a year when niche content became mainstream, communities grew in influence, and creators emerged as tastemakers shaping trends across the continent.

For Tanzanian creators, these nominations mark recognition of the country’s expanding footprint in digital content creation.