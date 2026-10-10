Jihan Dimack crowned Miss Grand International 2026, makes history for Africa

Tanzania’s Jihan Mohin Dimack has been crowned Miss Grand International 2026, becoming the first African queen to win the international beauty pageant.

The historic victory marks a major milestone for Tanzania and the African continent, bringing the crown to Africa for the first time since the competition was established.

Jihan’s win places Tanzania at the centre of the international pageant scene, following her journey through the competition, where she represented the country on a global platform.

During the question-and-answer segment, Jihan spoke about the power of love in addressing inequality, saying people could build a better world by embracing one another regardless of their differences.

Her response highlighted compassion, acceptance and unity, reinforcing a message that extended beyond the traditional elements of a beauty competition.

The coronation is a defining moment for Jihan, whose achievement also brings international recognition to Tanzania’s beauty pageant industry and its growing presence on the global stage.

With the crown now hers, Jihan enters a new chapter as Miss Grand International 2026, carrying the expectations of Tanzanians and making history as the first African woman to claim the title.