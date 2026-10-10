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Jihan Dimack crowned Miss Grand International 2026, makes history for Africa
Jihan Dimack crowned Miss Grand International 2026, makes history for Africa
Saturday, October 10, 2026
- 1 min read
By
Beatrice Materu
Journalist
Mwananchi Communication Limited
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