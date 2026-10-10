Jihan Dimack crowned Miss Grand International 2026, makes history for Africa

Jihan Dimack crowned Miss Grand International 2026, makes history for Africa

By  Beatrice Materu

Journalist

Mwananchi Communication Limited

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