Miss Grand Tanzania wins Golden Grand Award at Miss Grand International 2026

The Organization of Miss Grand Tanzania has received the Golden Grand Award at Miss Grand International 2026, earning recognition among the pageant’s participating national organisations.

The award was announced as part of the competition’s Grand Awards, with Miss Grand Japan and Reina Filipinas receiving the Silver Grand Award.

The recognition adds another achievement to Tanzania’s participation in this year’s international pageant, which has attracted attention through Jihan Dimack’s campaign and the support she received from fans across Tanzania and the wider East African region.

While much of the spotlight has been on the contestants competing for the international crown, the Grand Awards also recognise the organisations behind the national delegations, highlighting their role in the wider Miss Grand International family.

For Miss Grand Tanzania, the Golden Grand Award marks a notable moment for the organisation as it continues to represent the country within the international pageant platform.

The announcement also places Tanzania among the organisations recognised during the 2026 edition, alongside Japan and the Philippines, whose representatives received Silver Grand Awards.

The achievement comes at the end of a closely followed pageant season, during which Tanzanian supporters rallied behind Jihan as she advanced to the Top 11.