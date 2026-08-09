Jihan Dimack Crowned Miss Grand Tanzania 2026

Dar es Salaam. Jihan Dimack, representing Mwanza, has been crowned Miss Grand Tanzania 2026 following the national pageant held on Saturday, August 8.

Jihan emerged as the winner after competing alongside contestants representing different regions across Tanzania. Her victory comes after she had been among the contestants attracting attention throughout the competition, with pageant followers identifying her as one of the leading contenders for the crown.

Taking the first runner-up position was Prisca Lyimo, Miss Grand Arusha, who was also one of the standout contestants during this year’s competition. Lyimo had gained strong support from pageant fans and won the fan-vote challenge multiple times during the competition.

With her victory, Jihan Dimack will now carry the Miss Grand Tanzania title and is expected to represent Tanzania on the international Miss Grand stage.

The 2026 edition continues Tanzania’s growing presence in the Miss Grand International competition. Last year, Beatrice Alex represented Tanzania at Miss Grand International 2025 and finished as the 5th runner-up, marking Tanzania’s strongest placement in the competition to date.