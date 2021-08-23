Jose Chameleone checked into ICU as he continues to battle liver and pancreas disorders

By Agencies More by this Author

Kampala. Singer Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone has been checked into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as he continues to battle liver and pancreas-related disorders.

The news about Jose Chameleone’s being checked into the ICU was spread after a photo of him while bedridden and being taken care of by his mother Mrs. Prossy Mayanja went viral on Facebook.

The singer is said to have reached the extent of getting critically ill due to the huge consumption of alcoholic drinks and spirits that could have damaged his internal organs.

According to our sources close to Chameleone, told us that the singer had reduced his levels of consuming alcohol and spirits.

They further told us that he had started taking only wine in an effort to distance himself from spirits.