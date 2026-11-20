I entered my favourite local just a few minutes ago, which is why I’m only half way down my bottle of “Castro Laiti”. Meanwhile I’m going over a copy of a newspaper that I’m carrying.

Then, enter this skinny fellow who likes to make it to look like he and I are close buddies. I guess that’s the reason he ignores the fact that I’m busy reading and I would appreciate if I were left alone.

His favourite topic—whenever he runs into me and thinks it’s okay for him to disturb my peace—is football. Simba this, Simba that, Yanga this, Yanga that!

The NBC Premier League has taken a break to pave the way for the AFCON preliminaries. But, trust him, he says something about Simba players in Taifa Stars who, he claims, are doing very well. “But they’re being bogged down by other players, especially those from Yanga.” Ha! Of course he’s referring to “his” defenders Antony Mligo and Nathanael Chilambo.

Trust him to pooh-pooh Young Africans’ contribution of a whole five stars to the national team, namely Ibrahim Bacca, Dickson Job, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Mudathir Yahya and Selemani Mwalimu. Trust ushabiki!

He claims that, had Taifa Stars head coach Gamondi included more Simba players, things would have been different, adding: “Taifa wouldn’t have been so pathetic the way they’ve been so far... I blame Gamondi for sidelining some great Simba players!” Ha! Ha! Ha!

That’s Wabongo football fanatics for you—even as our boys from various clubs come together to play for the nation, we still wear “Uyanga” and “Usimba” specs. Upuuzi mtupu!

Having exhausted his analysis (huh!) of the Taifa Stars’ lacklustre performance, the guy (call him Petro), proceeds to tell me how he and others (gives names of a few fellows I know) have been drinking like mad since morning.

“We were here since 8am, drinking!” he says. Then, pointing at a fellow seated three tables away, he asks him to confirm to me what he’s saying about their daylong drinking spree. The fellow nods and says, proudly: “Yes, it’s true, we started drinking just a few hours after sunrise!” Big deal, eh?

Petro says nothing about eating. Which explains why he appears so wasted. As we all know, drinking on an empty stomach is a deadly thing. It’s virtually suicidal!

“All these skinny fellows with inexplicably acquired hunchbacks and raised shoulders are suffering from consequences of excessive drinking without eating,” Esaya is often heard saying. Well, well...

Petro soon notices I’m not that keen on his marathon drinking story, so he pulls his chair slightly towards a nearby table occupied by three young fellows. He initiates a conversation—nay, an argument—with the youngsters, who, however, show open disdain towards him. They quickly finish their drinks, pay their bills and leave.

The guy has been doing more talking than drinking, saying he wanted it to get warm a little, because the mhudumu had served him with an ice-cold Safari by mistake. Petro has noted I’m not ready to be disturbed by his day-long drinking story. He talks to himself for a while, then passes out, snoring loudly.

It’s very close to midnight now, so I polish off my last beer, pay my bill, and bid my mhudumu goodbye. I ask her what’ll be the fate of Petro since his beer is virtually untouched and it was already closing time.