Netflix announces Michael Jackson trial documentary as Lionsgate confirms Michael sequel

A new wave of projects centred around the life and legacy of Michael Jackson is set to reignite global conversation this year, with both Netflix and Lionsgate unveiling major productions connected to the late music icon.

Netflix has officially announced a new three-part documentary titled Michael Jackson: The Verdict, scheduled to premiere on June 3.

Directed by Nick Green, the documentary revisits the highly publicised 2003–2005 criminal trial involving Jackson, which ultimately ended with the singer being acquitted of all charges.

Unlike many previous productions examining Jackson’s life and controversies, the series reportedly focuses on firsthand accounts from people directly involved in the courtroom proceedings, including jurors, courtroom journalists and individuals connected to both legal teams.

Because cameras were not permitted inside the courtroom during the trial, much of the public’s understanding of the case at the time came through televised reporting, media commentary and tabloid coverage.

According to the filmmakers, the documentary aims to reconstruct what happened during the proceedings through testimony from witnesses who were physically present throughout the case, offering viewers a more detailed perspective on one of the most closely followed celebrity trials in modern entertainment history.

The release is expected to generate significant public discussion as debates surrounding Michael Jackson’s legacy continue years after his death in 2009.

Over the past decade, Jackson’s legacy has remained deeply divided, with renewed scrutiny fuelled by documentaries, allegations and ongoing conversations surrounding his personal life, public image and influence on pop culture.

At the same time, Jackson’s impact on global music and entertainment remains undeniable, particularly across Africa, where his music, dance style and visual artistry continue to influence generations of artistes and performers.

Meanwhile, another major development connected to Jackson’s legacy is already in motion in Hollywood.

Lionsgate has officially confirmed that a sequel to Michael is currently in development following the strong commercial success of the original film.

According to studio executives, approximately 25 percent to 30 percent of the sequel has already been completed using footage filmed during production of the first movie, allowing the follow-up to move forward on a faster timeline while reducing additional filming requirements.

The first film has reportedly earned more than $700 million globally and is now approaching the Sh2.61 trillion ($1 billion) milestone, making it one of Lionsgate’s biggest theatrical successes recently.

Studio executives also hinted that the sequel will explore periods of Jackson’s life and career not covered in the original instalment, potentially expanding deeper into his later years, global superstardom and artistic evolution.

Additionally, producers noted that many of Jackson’s most iconic songs were intentionally left out of the first film, leaving a large portion of his legendary catalogue available for the sequel.

The continued investment in documentaries, films and biographical projects surrounding Michael Jackson reflects an enduring global fascination with one of music’s most influential and controversial figures.