Swiss-based Tanzanian artiste Muchi Melo pushes Bongo Flava beyond borders

Dar es Salaam. A Tanzanian musician based in Switzerland is pushing Bongo Flava onto the international stage after independently producing and releasing a 16-track album that blends Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, Reggae and electronic sounds, with songs performed in both English and Kiswahili.

Muchi Melo, a singer, songwriter and producer originally from Tanzania, released his latest album MASAKIE on May 15, positioning it as a bold effort to take Bongo Flava beyond its traditional borders while staying firmly rooted in African identity.

Unlike many contemporary projects that rely on multiple collaborators, Muchi Melo took full creative control of the album, writing, producing and performing all 16 tracks himself in a move that highlights his artistic independence and ambition.

Speaking to The Beat, Mello who was raised in Dar es Salaam and originates from Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro region, said the project was driven by a desire to elevate Tanzanian sound globally while remaining authentic to his roots.

“MASAKIE is my way of showing that Bongo Flava can travel anywhere in the world without losing its identity. I wanted to carry Tanzania with me in every sound,” he said.

He added that working independently came with challenges but also gave him full artistic freedom.

“Doing everything myself was not easy, but it allowed me to express exactly what I feel without compromise. This album is 100 percent me,” he told The Beat.

“The creation of MASAKIE represents six months of intense dedication, creativity and hard work,” the artist said in a statement, underscoring the personal investment behind the project.

The album moves across genres with ease, weaving together African rhythms and global urban sounds, while also reflecting the artist’s bilingual approach, switching between Kiswahili and English to widen its reach and connect with diverse audiences.

Since its release, MASAKIE has been gaining traction on streaming platforms and social media, with listeners across different countries responding positively, helping to steadily raise Muchi Melo’s international profile.

He also noted that living in Switzerland has influenced his sound and perspective.

“Being outside Tanzania has opened my mind musically, but my heart is still in Bongo Flava. I represent Tanzania in everything I do,” he told The Beat.