Tanzania’s Bahati Female Band champions disability inclusion through music

Dar es Salaam. On the evening of Friday, October 24, 2025the Bahati Female Band demonstrated that when the entertainment industry provides space for people with disabilities, true artistry and magic emerge.

During the listening party for their five-track “Nithamini EP,” a product of the Nithamini Project, the all-female band used their music to deliver a powerful message on disability inclusion and equality.

From the opening track, Sote ni Sawa (We Are All Equal), to the closing Mazingira (Environment), each song conveyed a profound narrative about society’s perceptions and treatment of people with disabilities.

The live performance transcended mere entertainment; it was a poignant and emotional experience. The audience was visibly moved, with some shedding tears, as blind singers and dancers performed with passion, while an artist with albinism took to the stage to highlight how society often overlooks or marginalises the talents of people with disabilities.

According to Pili Maguzo, director of Bahati Female Band, the Nithamini Project stemmed from personal experiences and a desire to confront discrimination against women with disabilities in the arts and beyond.

“The idea came from the pain of what we’ve endured—how people react when you arrive late for a show with someone who has a disability. They immediately assume you’ve come to beg. These perceptions hurt deeply,” Maguzo explained.

She added that the project extends beyond music, aiming to reaffirm the presence and value of people with disabilities within their families and communities.

“If we don’t raise our voices now, then when will we? Music is our voice, and tonight, people are hearing what we’ve created,” she said.

The Bagamoyo Arts and Cultural Institute (Taasisi ya Sanaa na Utamaduni Bagamoyo, TaSUBa) and the National Arts Council (Basata) praised the initiative, noting significant progress compared to previous years, with more artists with disabilities actively participating in the creative sector.

Dr Herbert Makoye, Principal of TaSUBa, highlighted the vital role that artists with disabilities play in society.

“People with disabilities hold an important place in our community, just like everyone else,” he said. “Through initiatives like this, we see how the arts can amplify inclusion. At our institution, we have artists with disabilities and facilities designed to support them.”

The event also hosted a panel discussion that shed light on the longstanding neglect of artists with disabilities, from major music festivals and studio sessions to collaborations with non-disabled peers.

Band member Irene Malekela shared her experiences:

“Many people assume that a person with a disability can’t be an artist. But when they see us perform like this, it changes their mindset,” she said, emphasising that accessibility remains a significant challenge in most performance venues.

Determined to break barriers, the Bahati Female Band has made it their mission to prove that disability does not equal inability, and that talent knows no physical limitation.

Founded out of pure love and compassion with just five members, the band has grown to over thirty women. Since its official registration in 2000, Bahati Female Band has expanded its work beyond music, launching social campaigns such as efforts against teenage pregnancies and the Shika Ndoto (Hold on to Your Dream) initiative. Now, through Nithamini, they are amplifying messages of equality and inclusion.