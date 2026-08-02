Tanzania’s entertainment community gathers to honour departed icons at Faraja ya Tasnia 2026

Faraja ya Tasnia 2026 brought Tanzania’s entertainment family together at Leaders Club in Dar es Salaam on August 1 for a heartfelt day of remembrance, reflection and gratitude in honour of artistes, broadcasters and industry stakeholders who have passed away.

Bongo Flava artistes, media personalities and families of the deceased gathered to pay tribute to the men and women whose contributions helped shape the country’s music, film, media and arts landscape. Attendees toured tribute displays featuring photographs of departed industry figures and joined special prayers celebrating their lives and enduring legacies.

Tanzania Film Board Executive Secretary Dr Gervas Kasiga said the memories were a powerful reminder of life’s journey and the impact left by those who came before.

“Seeing the pictures of people I worked with for a long time, including Steven Kanumba and my brother Adam Kuambiana, reminds me of the great contribution they made to this industry. In one way or another, they helped me become who I am today,” he said.

Dr Kasiga added that the achievements of past generations laid the foundation for today’s creative industry, urging the public to continue supporting artists and stakeholders during both moments of celebration and loss.

Bongo Flava artiste Mr Blue was also moved by the tribute displays, recalling his memories with late artistes Dogo Mfaume and Steven Kanumba.

“Seeing Dogo Mfaume’s picture brought back memories of our conversations. He told me he had stopped using drugs and was ready to start a new chapter in life, but unfortunately he passed away before achieving his plans,” Mr Blue said.

He added that Kanumba’s journey reminded him of the importance of recognising and valuing artists while they are still alive.

Meanwhile, former Daz Nundaz members Ferooz and Daz Baba stirred nostalgia with their performance of Kamanda, a song that resonated with attendees as they remembered departed members of the entertainment community.

One of the event’s most emotional moments came when Bongo Flava artiste Madee broke down in tears while performing Kazi Yako Mola alongside Domo Kaya, overwhelmed by memories of those who are no longer with us.