Angola inaugurates referral hospital named after Tanzania’s founding President Nyerere

Luanda. A referral hospital named after Tanzania’s founding President, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, was inaugurated in Luanda on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

The hospital was named in recognition of Mwalimu Nyerere’s contribution to Africa’s liberation struggle and the longstanding ties between Tanzania and Angola.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Angolan counterpart, President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, officially opened the Julius Nyerere Referral Hospital in Kilamba by jointly cutting a ceremonial ribbon before senior government officials, diplomats and invited guests.

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Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço cut the ribbon to inaugurate the President Julius Nyerere Referral Hospital (Hospital dos Queimados Presidente Julius Nyerere) in Kilamba, Luanda, Angola, on August 1, 2026. Looking on (right) is Mwalimu Nyerere’s widow, Mama Maria Nyerere. PHOTO | STATE HOUSE

The ceremony was attended by members of Mwalimu Nyerere’s family, led by his widow, Mama Maria Nyerere.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Madaraka Nyerere said: "The naming of the hospital was a lasting recognition of the late statesman’s legacy and his commitment to African unity, freedom and self-determination."

The hospital was named in honour of Mwalimu Nyerere in recognition of his role in supporting liberation movements across Southern Africa, particularly during Angola’s struggle for independence.

During the liberation era, Tanzania provided political, diplomatic and logistical support to the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), while Mwalimu Nyerere remained a vocal advocate for Angola’s independence on regional and international platforms.

The inauguration also symbolises the enduring historical ties between Tanzania and Angola, forged during the struggles against colonialism and apartheid and strengthened through decades of political cooperation.

Beyond serving as a modern healthcare facility, the hospital stands as a lasting tribute to Mwalimu Nyerere’s vision of African solidarity, self-determination and regional cooperation.

Mwalimu Julius Nyerere’s family representative, Mr Madaraka Nyerere, speaks during the inauguration of the President Julius Nyerere Referral Hospital in Kilamba, Luanda, Angola, on August 1, 2026. PHOTO | STATE HOUSE