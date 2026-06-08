Zanzibar explains how mandatory travel insurance covered repatriation of US influencer 's remains

Arusha. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) has used the Karibu-KiliFair 2026 international tourism exhibition to showcase the benefits of its mandatory travel insurance scheme, pointing to the repatriation of American influencer Ashley Robinson’s remains as a recent example.

Officials said the insurance package, administered by the Zanzibar Insurance Corporation (ZIC) under the mandatory travel insurance programme introduced on October 1, 2024, fully covered the cost of returning Robinson’s body to the United States following her death while on holiday in Zanzibar earlier this year.

Speaking to journalists at the ZIC pavilion at Magereza Grounds on Saturday, June 7, 2026, the corporation’s Sales Officer, Mr Abdul-Halim Muhammad, said the scheme continues to provide critical support to tourists facing unexpected challenges during their stay in Zanzibar.

“As an example, Ms Ashley, who had purchased the mandatory insurance upon entering Zanzibar, sadly passed away while visiting the islands,” he said.

“Through this insurance scheme, all arrangements and costs associated with returning her body to her family in the United States were fully covered, without placing any financial burden on her relatives or friends,” he said.

Mr Muhammad dismissed social media reports claiming that the Robinson’s family and friends had been forced to raise funds to finance the repatriation.

“There has been considerable misinformation circulating online. The reality is that ZIC coordinated and paid for the entire repatriation process through this insurance programme,” he said.

Ms Robinson, 31, arrived in Tanzania on April 8, 2026, for a holiday and birthday celebration before travelling to Zanzibar.

Following her death, her body was repatriated to her family in New Jersey on April 24, 2026.

Mr Muhammad said the mandatory travel insurance programme has generated approximately $1 million (about Sh2.6 billion) per month since its introduction.

He noted that the funds help guarantee access to emergency medical services, and other forms of assistance for international visitors.

“We are participating in Karibu-KiliFair to raise awareness about this insurance scheme and demonstrate how it benefits visitors while supporting the development of essential services in Zanzibar,” he said.

Under the programme, most international visitors are required to pay $44 for insurance coverage upon entry into Zanzibar.

Citizens of member states of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) pay a discounted rate of $22, while children aged between three and 17 years also pay $22. Children under the age of three are exempt.

According to Mr Muhammad, the scheme was introduced after authorities observed frequent cases in which tourists and foreign investors required emergency medical treatment, often with uncertainty over who would meet the costs.

“This programme protects tourists and investors from unexpected medical expenses, and administrative challenges that may arise during their stay,” he said.

“It also ensures they receive prompt assistance through dedicated service centres and designated healthcare facilities.”

He added that feedback from visitors and tourism stakeholders at the exhibition had been overwhelmingly positive.

“Many stakeholders recognise the importance of having a reliable system that protects travellers and improves confidence in Zanzibar as a destination,” he said.

KiliFair Promotions chief executive officer, Mr Dominick Shoo, said Karibu-KiliFair 2026, continues to strengthen its position as East Africa’s leading tourism and business exhibition.

He said the event has attracted exhibitors, tourism buyers and industry professionals from more than 40 countries, creating opportunities for investment, strategic partnerships, and market expansion.

“This exhibition provides an important platform for promoting tourism products, building business relationships, and marketing Tanzania and East Africa to the global tourism market,” he said.