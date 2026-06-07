How Tundu Lissu’s son gave emotional testimony before US Congress, Senate

Dar es Salaam. Augustino Lissu, son of Chadema national chairman, Mr Tundu Lissu, has testified before officials of the United States Senate and Congress, describing how his family has been separated and how he has been unable to share a normal life with his father.

In his account, Augustino said the Lissu family, whose father has spent more than a year in prison as his case continues in court, has endured a long history of attacks, exile, imprisonment, and separation.

Mr Tundu Lissu was arrested on April 9, 2025, in Mbinga, Ruvuma Region, during a public rally where he was promoting Chadema’s “No reforms, No election” campaign, which calls for electoral reforms.

The politician, who survived an assassination attempt in which he was shot on September 7, 2017, has been charged with treason and remains in custody as his case proceeds before the High Court, Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry.

Augustino addressed US officials on June 5, 2026, in Washington DC, speaking not as a politician but as a son recounting life shaped by his father’s political struggle and prolonged absence.

His testimony, which has circulated widely on social media, was reported to have moved some attendees, according to Tanzanian activist and model Tausi Likokola, who said several people in the room were moved to tears.

What Augustino said

Augustino said much of his childhood was shaped by memories of his father’s injuries following the 2017 shooting.

“I never had the chance to play normal childhood games like throwing a ball with my father because his hand could never fully straighten again. What I know is that throughout his adult life, he has fought for what he believed was right and has continued to be punished for it,” he said.

He said the family’s life had been repeatedly disrupted by relocations, separation, and long periods apart due to his father’s legal and political challenges.

According to him, this has left the family living in constant uncertainty about the future.

Chadema leaders, including Vice-Chairman John Heche, have said the absence of the party chairman has created serious political and operational challenges for the opposition party.

Recounting Augustino’s remarks on her Instagram page, Ms Tausi Likokola said the testimony deeply moved her during her human rights advocacy work.

She said she attended the session with her son, a political science student, and witnessed firsthand the emotional impact of a child growing up while his father is in prison.

“We continue to demand the release of Tundu Lissu and justice for all those detained, disappeared, tortured, or targeted for speaking their truth,” she said.

US senators’ position

Augustino’s visit comes amid pressure from US Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Ted Cruz, who have introduced a bill in Congress calling for a reassessment of US–Tanzania relations.

The lawmakers are proposing possible sanctions over alleged human rights violations, including visa restrictions on officials and politicians, a review of security cooperation, and reassessment of economic and diplomatic ties.

The move has sparked debate in the Tanzanian Parliament, where MPs urged the government to engage US lawmakers through diplomatic channels and address the concerns raised.

They stressed the importance of maintaining strong international relations while safeguarding national sovereignty.

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo said the government prefers diplomatic engagement as the main approach to resolving the matter.

Mr Kombo said Tanzania’s envoy to the United States, Dr Elsie Sia Kanza, has been instructed to follow up on the senators’ concerns.