Veteran actor and comedian Mzee Onyango dies at 70

“My father had been battling high blood pressure for a long time. There were periods when his condition improved and others when it worsened. This time, the illness returned more aggressively and ultimately led to his passing,” Joseph said.
He added that funeral arrangements are yet to be announced as the family continues with preparations.
The family said mourners have gathered at Kawe Triple Seven in Dar es Salaam, where relatives, friends and colleagues have begun paying their respects.
Over the course of his career, Mzee Onyango became one of Tanzania’s most recognisable actors, winning audiences over with his memorable performances in films and television productions such as Babu The Perfect Man, Ripoti and Kimbembe. His contribution to the country’s entertainment industry earned him admiration across generations.
His passing marks the end of an era for many fans who grew up watching his work on screen.