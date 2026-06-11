Veteran actor and comedian Mzee Onyango dies at 70

Dar es Salaam. Veteran Tanzanian actor and comedian Issa Joseph, popularly known as Mzee Onyango, has passed away at the age of 70.

According to his family, the celebrated screen star died on the night of June 10 at Lugalo Military Hospital in Dar es Salaam after a long battle with high blood pressure.

His son, Joseph Issa, confirmed the news, saying his father passed away at around 1 a.m. after living with the condition for many years.

“My father had been battling high blood pressure for a long time. There were periods when his condition improved and others when it worsened. This time, the illness returned more aggressively and ultimately led to his passing,” Joseph said.

He added that funeral arrangements are yet to be announced as the family continues with preparations.

The family said mourners have gathered at Kawe Triple Seven in Dar es Salaam, where relatives, friends and colleagues have begun paying their respects.

Over the course of his career, Mzee Onyango became one of Tanzania’s most recognisable actors, winning audiences over with his memorable performances in films and television productions such as Babu The Perfect Man, Ripoti and Kimbembe. His contribution to the country’s entertainment industry earned him admiration across generations.