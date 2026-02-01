Simba SC stare Caf Cup exit

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s CAF Champions League representatives, Simba, are on the brink of elimination from the knockout stage race after a painful 2-2 draw against Tunisia’s Esperance de Tunis at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium today February 1, 2026.

The result leaves Simba at the bottom of Group D with one point from four matches.

The home side struck first in the 39th minute when defender Shomari Kapombe finished calmly after a well-timed pass from Nickson Kibabage.

The goal lifted the atmosphere inside Mkapa Stadium and gave Simba a much-needed spark as they pushed forward with confidence.

Simba then doubled their advantage just six minutes later. Midfielder Yusuf Kagoma made it 2-0 after receiving a clever pass from Clatous Chama, with Simba’s quick movement and sharp combinations troubling the visitors and raising hopes of a crucial victory.

However, Esperance returned from the break with renewed intensity and began to expose Simba’s weaknesses under pressure.

The turning point came in the 62nd minute when Simba defender Ismael Toure made a costly mistake while attempting a back pass to goalkeeper Djibrilla Kassali.

Esperance forward Aboubacar Diakite intercepted the ball and scored with ease to reduce the deficit and swing momentum in the visitors’ favour.

Esperance finally completed their comeback in the 79th minute through Kouceila Boualia, who unleashed a powerful strike from outside the penalty area after being set up by experienced playmaker Youssef Msakni.

The goal silenced the home crowd and turned what had looked like a vital Simba win into a frustrating draw.

Esperance nearly grabbed all three points late on when they were awarded a penalty in the closing minutes, but Hamza Jelassi failed to convert, sparing Simba from a heartbreaking defeat.

Esperance remain second with six points, while Stade Malien top the standings with eight points. Petro Atletico sit third with five points.

Simba’s situation is made worse by the head-to-head rule. Esperance won the first meeting 1-0 in Tunisia, meaning Simba are now behind the Tunisians in direct comparison.

With Esperance needing only one more point from their remaining two matches to reach seven, they hold a major advantage.

Petro Atletico, who host Simba next in Luanda, also require only three points to reach eight, a tally Simba can no longer surpass even if they win both remaining matches.