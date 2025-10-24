When loud music becomes a silent threat to hearing

Dar es Salaam. For many Tanzanians, weekends are a time to unwind at nightclubs, bars, and open-air concerts where lively music and energetic performances set the tone.

However, experts are warning that the same music that brings joy and excitement could also be inflicting gradual and irreversible damage to hearing.

In 2015, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched the Make Listening Safe initiative, raising alarm over the growing number of young people exposed to dangerously high sound levels. The agency estimates that 1.1 billion young people worldwide are at risk of permanent hearing loss from loud recreational sounds — including concerts, clubs, and personal earphones.

Such exposure can cause permanent hearing loss and tinnitus — a persistent ringing in the ears — both of which can seriously affect communication, learning, and employment, leading to social isolation and a diminished quality of life.

Speaking to The Citizen, event promoter Haji Balou admitted that awareness of safe sound levels remains low within the local entertainment industry.

“We usually work with sound engineers, but honestly, the focus has always been on creating energy and excitement,” he said.

He added that discussions about decibel limits or hearing safety are rare.

“Maybe it’s time we start taking it more seriously,” he said.

Event organiser Mjuni Jumanne said fan expectations also contribute to the problem.

“People think a loud concert means a great show. We need to strike a balance between sound quality and safety,” he said.

Some concert-goers share similar concerns. Salma Jumanne, a regular at live shows, said she can hardly imagine a concert without the booming bass that shakes the crowd.

“People come to concerts to feel the music, but sometimes it’s too loud. Maybe organisers could invest in better sound systems instead of simply turning the volume down,” she suggested.

Medical expert Dr Magnus Msango explained that damage can occur not only at concerts but also through everyday earphone use.

“Several factors determine the risk — how long you’re exposed, how close you are to the sound, and your personal hearing sensitivity. Even prolonged exposure to traffic noise can be harmful,” he said.

He added that many Tanzanian nightclubs exceed safe sound limits and urged stakeholders to promote hearing protection.

“Some clubs play music so loud you can hear it clearly from outside. Imagine the impact on those inside,” he warned.

On the technology front, tech expert Dominick Dismas suggested that music lovers use sound-meter apps such as NIOSH SLM or Decibel X to monitor noise levels around them.

“These apps can help you know how loud it is and when to protect your ears. Moving a few metres away from speakers or taking short breaks can also make a big difference,” he advised.