Who is Jihan Dimack? Tanzania’s first Miss Grand International winner, Africa’s first to claim the crown

Tanzania’s Jihan Dimack has made history after being crowned Miss Grand International 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 10, becoming the first African woman to win the title.

Her victory marks a defining moment for Tanzania and African representation on the international pageant stage. However, behind the historic crown is a woman whose journey in beauty pageants began more than a decade ago.

Born into a Tanzanian-Lebanese family, Jihan, who has represented Mwanza, first made her mark on the national pageant scene in 2014, finishing as second runner-up at Miss Tanzania.

Two years later, she won Miss Universe Tanzania 2016, earning the opportunity to represent the country at Miss Universe in the Philippines in January 2017. The experience marked an early milestone in her international pageant journey.

After years of developing her modelling career and gaining international exposure, Jihan returned to the competition scene in 2026. She won Miss Grand Tanzania in August, securing her place at Miss Grand International and setting the stage for the achievement that would make her a history-maker.

Beyond pageantry, her professional journey has taken her across Tanzania, Lebanon, Mozambique and China, where she has worked in modelling, sales and live commerce. These experiences have exposed her to different cultures and markets while allowing her to build a career beyond the beauty industry.

Jihan has also used her platform to advocate for peace, tolerance and respect for human dignity, values that align with Miss Grand International’s campaign against war and violence.

During the competition’s question-and-answer round, she was asked how she would address inequality in society. Her response centred on love as a means of bringing people together and creating a more equal world.

“I believe love is the most powerful weapon we have,” she said, emphasising that differences in religion and place of origin should never prevent people from respecting one another or enjoying equal rights.

Her message reinforced the values she has championed on the international stage, placing unity and human dignity at the centre of her advocacy.

For Tanzania, Jihan’s victory is a landmark achievement that puts the country in the history books of Miss Grand International. For Africa, it represents a breakthrough in a competition where the crown had never before been won by a woman from the continent.

Her journey from second runner-up at Miss Tanzania in 2014 to the international crown in 2026 reflects years of pageant experience, professional growth and renewed ambition.