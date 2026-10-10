Jihan Dimack crowned Miss Grand International 2026, makes history for Africa

Who is Jihan Dimack? Tanzania’s first Miss Grand International winner, Africa’s first to claim the crown

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Related

Latest

  1. Simba end long wait to beat Yanga in league derby

  2. Tanzania’s Jihan Dimack crowned Miss Grand International 2026

  3. Tanzania’s music industry seeks classroom breakthrough

  4. Miss Grand Tanzania wins Golden Grand Award at Miss Grand International 2026

  5. Ecuador wins Miss Grand Country’s Power of the Year against Tanzania’s Jihan

In the headlines

View All