Zuchu announces separation from Diamond Platnumz, says couple is heading for divorce

Tanzanian singer Zuchu has announced that she and her husband, fellow music star Diamond Platnumz, have separated and are now going through a divorce.

In a statement shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, the singer said she had made the difficult decision after six years together, adding that it was time to put herself first.

"Hello my GPG, my former partner and I are now separated and going through a divorce," she wrote.

Zuchu wished Diamond, whose real name is Naseeb Abdul Juma, and his family well, saying she now wants to focus on healing, her health and her career.

"For me, this is a time to heal and focus more on my health and my work. Our chapter has come to an end, Alhamdulillah. We tried, but Allah has His own plans, and I have no choice but to accept them," she wrote.

Her announcement comes amid growing speculation that the couple's relationship had hit another rough patch after she was noticeably absent from Diamond's mother's birthday celebration on Saturday.

The news has reignited conversations among fans, as this is not the first time the couple have publicly split. Over the years, Zuchu has announced breakups on several occasions, only for the pair to reconcile later.

The two musicians first confirmed their relationship in 2021 after months of speculation. Their romance quickly became one of Tanzania's most talked-about celebrity relationships, frequently making headlines for public displays of affection, social media exchanges and recurring reports of breakups and reconciliations.

Earlier this year, the couple surprised fans when they announced they had married in a private Islamic ceremony, ending years of speculation over when they would officially tie the knot.

Diamond described Zuchu as his wife, while the singer also confirmed the marriage, drawing congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities across East Africa.

The marriage was seen as a significant milestone after years of an on-and-off relationship that had largely played out in the public eye.

With Zuchu now confirming they are going through divorce proceedings, fans are once again left wondering whether this marks the definitive end of one of Bongo Flava's most high-profile relationships or another chapter in the couple's long history of breaking up and reconciling.

Diamond Platnumz had not publicly responded to Zuchu's statement by the time of publication.

The separation comes at a pivotal moment in Zuchu's career. The singer, who officially launched her music career under WCB Wasafi in 2020 after years of developing her craft, has become one of East Africa's most successful female artistes.