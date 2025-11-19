Argentina. In a high-profile meeting that underscored the shifting gravity of global investment, Abu Dhabi became the backdrop of a powerful strategic dialogue between Prateek Suri, the billionaire CEO of Maser Group, and Argentina’s influential Mining Minister, Jimena Latorre.

The discussion, held behind closed doors but echoing loudly across diplomatic and business circles, is already being hailed as one of the most consequential Indo–Latin American investment breakthroughs of 2025.

According to top official’s privy to the meeting, the Maser Group—which has emerged as one of Africa’s fastest-rising conglomerates under Suri’s leadership formally committed to investing in copper mining in the province of Mendoza, a region considered the geological jewel of Argentina due to its rich copper belt and its strategic proximity to Chile, the copper capital of the world.

For Argentina, this represents not just foreign direct investment, but a high-trust partnership with a global institution-builder who is known for transforming frontier markets into high-growth corridors.

For Maser Group, the opportunity is equally monumental: Mendoza offers a rare combination of mineral abundance, cross-border logistical advantage, and near-perfect positioning for downstream manufacturing and export routes.

But copper mining was only the beginning.

Sources confirm that AI, automation, and digital infrastructure quickly emerged as major pillars of discussion. Suri, who has already built advanced AI and technology clusters across Africa and the Middle East, expressed strong interest in creating AI-driven industrial and mining solutions tailored for South America.

Minister Latorre warmly welcomed the initiative, remarking that Argentina’s next decade of growth depends on pairing natural resources with technological modernization.

In a remarkable gesture of trust, the Government of Argentina extended an unprecedented offer to Suri: a trustee position in a soon-to-be-formed national mining trust—a consortium that will include select global industry leaders.

This trust is expected to shape Argentina’s mining governance, foreign partnerships, and long-term extraction strategy for years to come.

Diplomatic insiders are already calling this “one of the strongest endorsements ever given to an Indian-origin African investor in South America.”

The Abu Dhabi meeting also touched upon manufacturing possibilities in Mendoza, where both leaders agreed that establishing processing and value-addition units could transform the region into a South American powerhouse for refined copper products, feeding global demand from EVs, renewable energy, AI data centers, and electrification sectors.

Suri’s upcoming state-level visit to Mendoza is being closely watched across Latin America. Local analysts predict that his entry into the market could trigger a domino effect of foreign investors, much like his previous ventures in Africa that turned emerging regions into high-growth investment magnets.

As one senior official noted, “When Prateek Suri enters a sector, global capital follows.”

With Argentina looking to accelerate economic recovery and Maser Group actively expanding its global footprint, this new partnership marks the beginning of a powerful South–South investment alliance—one that blends natural resources, technology leadership, and visionary entrepreneurship.