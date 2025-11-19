DStv unveils festive campaign as global football fever peaks

Dar es Salaam. With some of the world’s biggest football leagues heading into their most intense period of the season, and the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) just weeks away, MultiChoice Tanzania has launched a major festive campaign aimed at ensuring Tanzanians enjoy uninterrupted world class sporting entertainment this holiday.

Recognising that December is traditionally packed with blockbuster fixtures, from the English Premier League’s festive run to key clashes in LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Saudi Pro League, MultiChoice has introduced a 34 percent discount on DStv acquisition costs as a special holiday offer running until the end of December.

MultiChoice Tanzania Head of Sales, Ignas Lukama, said the promotion is designed to give more households access to premium entertainment during a month dominated by football excitement.

“This festive season, new customers can now connect for only Sh65,000 when they purchase a dish and decoder, down from the original price of Sh99,000.

Those who only need the decoder will pay Sh25,000. This is our festive gift to Tanzanians so that everyone can enjoy DStv entertainment,” said Lukama.

The timing of the offer comes as global and African football reach peak momentum.

DStv’s December line up includes the Premier League’s high stakes Christmas schedule, Serie A title battles, LaLiga derbies, French Ligue 1, the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and ESPN action including the EFL, Eredivisie, TSL and Scottish football.

MultiChoice Tanzania Head of Marketing, Ronald Shelukindo, emphasised that holidays mean families spend more time together and shared entertainment becomes essential.